The unbearable weight of a huge talent, The Cage Show! Nicolas Cage

A Nicolas Cage Overwhelmed by debts and without a film to put him back on the path to success, he agrees to spend a few days in Mallorca accompanying a billionaire in exchange for a large sum of money. What he doesn’t know is that he really is an arms dealer and that he will have to work for the CIA in order to unmask him.

The new film of the protagonist of The rock is a meta-referential action comedy, because on the one hand there are thousands of references to the career of cage – who plays himself- and on the other, there are continuous reflections on the film industry and all the topics that we can find in a script.

It is a feature film tailor-made for the actor from Face to face – which he also produces- which means that at an acting level he has all his tics -being aware of it- and for this reason, as you are not a fan of the performer you are not going to enjoy this feature so much where, it is as if the meme in which the trajectory of whoever won the Oscar for leaving las vegas.

Paco León debuts in production

Accompanied by the successful Peter Pascal what has happened Game of Thrones, narcs and now he triumphs with The Mandalorianwho gives life to Javi, the multimillionaire who, instead of dedicating himself to the vineyards, actually deals in weapons and who idolizes cage and wants me to star in a script written by him. Pascal He has an excellent comedic vision and the truth is that the dynamic between the two is very good.

Draw attention to the cast Paco Leonwho would say makes his debut with this in American cinema, playing Javi’s cousin, Lucas and -having seen it in VOSE- I have to say that he handles English quite well and is quite the type as a lazy villain.

We also highlight Neil Patrick Harris whom we have seen enough how solvent he is for comedy and that here he is the agent of cage who gets him the peculiar job.

The result is a sitcom with action scenes that really doesn’t shine in any of the sections, nor is it too funny, nor are its action scenes spectacular. Its greatest virtue is its plot and the way it integrates the continuous references to the filmography of a performer who lived better moments but who seems pleased with the place he occupies today in the industry and knows how to laugh at himself. If you play their game, yes, you will end the screening with a complicit smile.