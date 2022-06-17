The truth about the friendship of Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr.

Johnny Depp surprised fans with Jack Sparrow, turning “Pirates of the Caribbean” into a blockbuster movie franchise.

Robert Downey Jr. He sent fans into a frenzy as Tony Stark in “Iron Man,” becoming the “father” of the Marvel Creative Universe.

Downey Jr. told Parade he was in a “fever dream, almost like awake” preparing for “Iron Man.” The MCU star said, “I just assumed it was my destiny to build this character around all of my experiences.”

In an interview with Collider, Depp explained that Disney executives were unhappy with the way he portrayed Jack Sparrow in the first “Pirates” movie. Depp said, “I told them they could fire me or replace me if they wanted because I wasn’t going to change what I had built. I believed in what I had built, I believed in the character wholeheartedly and I felt like I was onto something.”

CNBC reported that “Pirates of the Caribbean” is a top movie franchise, earning $4.5 billion of dollars for five movies. The outlet noted that “Iron Man” kicked off 23 movies in 12 years for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earning more than $22 billion.

But what is the truth about Depp and Downey Jr.’s friendship?

Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr. have been friends for decades

Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr. have been friends for many years. Downey Jr. and Depp’s friendship goes back decades; they grew up in Hollywood together and were known for their rowdy behavior, as well as their anger and addiction issues.

Depp’s spokesman told The New York Post that the “Iron Man” star contacted Depp via FaceTime after the verdict in the defamation case was announced. “John, thank God it’s over,” Downey Jr. congratulated the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star via FaceTime.

OKAY! reported that the “Avengers: End Game” star has stood by Depp through the “Pirates” actor’s tough times.

In 2020, Downey Jr. praised Depp in the middle: “There is no one I admire more. We’ve known each other for a million years. We rose through the ranks together.” OKAY! reported that Downey Jr. was pushing to bring Depp on board for the third “Sherlock Holmes” movie.

A source told the outlet, “Bob wants Johnny on board no matter what.”

After battling drug addiction and spending time in jail, Downey Jr.’s career was considered radioactive in the late ’90s and 2000s. But he returned to the A-list after the success of “Iron Man” by 2008, making Downey Jr. one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. But the two actors have something else in common.

Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr. share troubled childhoods

The tragic story of Robert Downey Jr. could be a movie.

Raised by drug-using parents, became addicted as a youngster. In a 2014 Vanity Fair interview, the “Iron Man” actor revealed that he shared his first joint with his father when he was six or seven years old.

Downey Jr. said, “I’ve heard of people who had an impossible childhood to defend, and I tell them, ‘You had an interesting childhood.’ And occasionally it’s the people who’ve had the most interesting childhood in quotes and the most idiosyncratic dispositions plus here come the sirens that push [los límites]”.

Depp and Downey Jr. share a violent and painful childhood in common.

People reported Depp’s child abuse. The actor described his mother as “violent” and “cruel”.

He testified at the libel trial: “The verbal abuse, the psychological abuse, was almost worse than the beatings. The beatings were just physical pain. You learn to deal with physical pain. You learn to accept it. You learn to deal with it.”

Downey Jr. told People: “The past for me was 30 years of dependency, depravity and despair… The present is this moment of glory for all of us. And the future…? That’s always uncertain.” he said explaining. “But looking at these friends behind me, it seems like things could get better after all.”