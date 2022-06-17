The trend Megan Fox: Summer dresses no longer have flowers; they are vinyl

Fashion trends constantly change throughout the year; perhaps what is worn in spring for autumn is already out. It is completely cyclical and the garments, colors, shapes and/or combinations typical of an era could be used again in fashion shows and by the most important it girls in the industry, but How about breaking all fashion rules and making a mix between seasons?

Almost every year summer looks focus on sweet, pastel and very bright colors, with flower prints or one that is just as feminine and cheerful; however, this year is different. Trends change very fast – as we discussed earlier – now in the summer vinyl garments are worn as Megan Fox started and her powerful style.

The actress is a great icon of gothic and daring style. She along with her partner Machine Gun Kelly they have starred in numerous fashion moments in recent years. They love to break the limits and create unique and challenging fashion proposals.

Megan has dared to wear vinyl in summer and has been followed by other fashion celebrities such as Julia Fox, Kim Kardashiann, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Dua Lipa and the Hadid sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy gave us a glimpse of several bold and eye-catching proposals for the season’s events using vinyl. The theme was quite gothic and the material was going very well; however, we have also seen it in other events as well as more and more in street style.

Megan has dared with colors showing us how to wear this material with designs that do not have to be ultra covered or sober. Pants, dresses, bikinis like Kim Kardashian’s and corsets become super sexy and daring pieces if they are made of vinyl. You can combine it with other textures such as metallic, denim to nuance it or some transparencies to break with the solidity of the material.

Recommended video: Shakira challenge Nick Jonas to dance salsa