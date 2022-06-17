The strange record already broken by Thor: Love and Thunder!

The Thor: Love and Thunder movie will be the first MCU movie to feature a nude character on screen.

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated films of the year, not only because it will have the director back Taika Waititi, but also because it will present Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as Mighty Thor and Valkyrie as the new king of Asgard.

But now it also just became a movie never seen before in the MCUalthough this time not so much for its history, its characters or its film proposal, but because of the classification it received for audiences.

According to the site FilmRatings.comthe new tape will be classification PG-13, a common classification in superhero films that recommends that the film be viewed by people over 12 years of age because the film contains “intense sequences of violence and science fiction action, as well as suggestive language or material.”

Nevertheless, Thor 4 It will be the first movie of the MCU to receive this classification for present partial nudity.

Thor’s butt

Although it is unknown what the scene will be like where the god of thunder appears naked, we could already see a wide shot of Thor’s body in his latest trailer. In this scenario, it is shown Zeus (Russell Crowe) magically removing Thor’s clothes in what appears to be a trial against Thor’s character. Chris Hemsworth.

For obvious reasons, the image is censored in the trailer, but that has made viewers wonder if the full film will show the God of Thunder uncensored. this tape It will be the first of the MCU where a completely naked character is shown, but Eternals became the first Marvel movie to include a sex scene.

The tape recounts the life of Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame, here the character embarks on a quest of self-discovery to find out what he really wants from his existence. On his journey, he must face Gorr the God Butcher.