The story why Keanu Reeves ended up being John Wick, and not a 60-year-old actor

If you are as much a fan of John Wick as I am, surely you cannot conceive of the franchise without Keanu Reeves as the protagonist. The actor has given life to the best action hero that has seen the light in Hollywood in the last 20 years, and this success is thanks to him. But today I read that The interpreter of the Matrix could not have been chosen to give life to John WickAnd this has made me very curious.

Derek Kolstadthe thinking mind behind the saga, spoke a long time ago about who was on your list of favorite actors to bring John Wick to life. And it is surprising because nothing else was thinking about performers already deceased.

Keanu Reeves might not have been John Wick

"I always write with a dead actor in mind. I grew up with black and white movies, raising actors who as a child had already left behind their golden age. For example, I wrote the script for John Wick with Paul Newman in my head".

In this same interview, Derek Kolstad added that John Wick was going to be 60 years old at least; and of course, Keanu Reeves began filming at just 50. What happened to make your idea change? Thunder Road Picturesthe production company behind the franchise, asked the creator to reconsider the fact that the protagonist was older.

"Instead we decided look for someone who was not older, but I did have lots of experience in the film industry".

Although not as old as Derek Kolstad wanted, Keanu Reeves is already 57 years old

The script was tweaked a bit, the new version was approved, and Thunder Road Pictures definitely bet on Keanu Reeves. An interpreter whose golden age came a decade earlier with the trilogy of Matrixand now has it again thanks to the tetralogy of John Wick.