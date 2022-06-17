The serum with color that sweeps models and actresses

Increasingly, celebrities are recommending their favorite beauty routines and products on social media. Recently, Jennifer Aniston revealed her “old school trick” with which she woke up her skin, and other colleagues, such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Julia Roberts, have confessed on more than one occasion that their essential product is sunscreen.

Precisely, one of the serums that has conquered many models and actresses also acts as a photoprotector. Its about Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40an Ilia product that has already become the favorite of celebrities such as Cindy Crawford, Miranda Kerr or Kate Hudson, who assures that it is “magic in a bottle”.



Cindy Crawford can’t live without this beauty product Instagram @cindycrawford

A multifunctional product that has revolutionized skin care and the use of makeup in the daily routine of these celebrities. It is formulated with niacinamide, which softens and improves skin texture; hyaluronic acid, which seals in the skin’s natural hydration; vegetable squalane, which acts as a barrier that protects against moisture loss and improves the elasticity and appearance of the skin, and non-nano zinc oxide, a mineral sunscreen that protects against UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light and infrared rays.



Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Instagram @iliabeauty

That a serum incorporates pigment is not usual in this product, so once it is applied, visibly hydrated skin is obtained with a very flattering touch of color that means that many no longer apply a makeup base and go directly to powder. or blush.

The Australian Miranda Kerr revealed that she only used this product to show off radiant skin at the last edition of the Met gala, while Kate Hudson affirms that she cannot live without this serum and that she uses it every day to achieve a good face effect in just a few seconds.



Kate Hudson bets on applying the serum every day Instagram @katehudson

Also in online stores that sell Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 you can read comments from users who are delighted with the result. “It’s the secret to having better skin” or “it leaves juicy perfection” are some of the messages from users. The item can be purchased at Sephora for €51.99 and is available in ten different shades to suit all skin types.