The second part of FFVII Remake is announced

Today a new event was presented for the anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, there they announced some important news about the franchise starting with the reveal of new merchandise. Although the most shocking of all was the confirmation of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Here the first video:

It is confirmed that this game will come exclusively to PlayStation 5 in winter of 2023. More details will emerge as development continues. Final Fatasy VII Rebirth will be the second part of the trilogy that makes up the reimagining of the PS1 classic.

Although there are not many details at the moment, the trailer shows us Cloud and Sephiroth walking together in what appears to be Niflheim. Along with this, the conversation between Cloud and Aerith that we can hear well could support all the theories where it is mentioned that this character will not die in the remake.

Final Fatasy VII Rebirth Coming to PS5 sometime in winter 2023. On related topics, a Crisis Core remaster was also confirmed to arrive later this year.

Via: Square Enix