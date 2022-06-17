The Sacred Heart Providence, runner-up of Spain in the Minecraft School Games

June 17, 2022 – 16:32

An acknowledgment for an educational center from La Lina in some educational games. Thus, the FEC Providence Sacred Heart Collegelocated in the Andalusian town of La Línea de la Concepción, obtains the second position in the final of the fourth edition of the Minecraft Educacion Edition School Games (#JEME2022), organized by microsoft Y L3Tcraft.

The final, which took place this Thursday, was attended by the five schools selected as finalists in the qualifying phase of the Minecraft School Games, which began in April, and in which more than 110 teachers and 2,100 students signed up, from 3rd year of Primary to 2nd year of ESO, from more than 90 educational centers throughout Spain. The qualifying challenge consisted of replicating in a Minecraft world one of the World Heritage Sites scattered around the world.

This initiative is a program that is developed through the use of the educational version of the popular game Minecraftapplying active methodologies such as Game-Based Learning. Its main objective is to promote the development of skills, such as creativity, critical thinking or teamwork thanks to different activities and challenges that students will have to face to achieve victory in the school classification.

The initiative is aimed at students between eight and fourteen years old, from 3rd grade of primary school to 2nd grade of ESO,teacherswith the aim that they can discover and apply the full potential of the educational version of Minecraft in the classroom.