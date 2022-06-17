The Rock is an impressive mountain of muscle in the new Black Adam video!

The additional filming of Black Adam continues, and in the past few hours the protagonist Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson showed off his mountain of muscles in a new behind-the-scenes video.

The size of the protagonist is impressive in the video available at the bottom of the article, which you see The Rock wearing the very tight Black Adam costume move between the Warner Bros. stages and arrive on set, accompanied by a roaring soundtrack. “Now the fun part begins“wrote The Rock in the accompanying caption to the post.”Let’s start working …“

We remember that Black Adam was postponed to October 21, 2022losing the previously set release date for July 2022. The film, in addition to presenting the titular superhero on the big screen, will also represent the debut of the famous DC supergroup of the Justice Societywith Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindle as Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

The film is just one of the many DC cinecomics currently in production: among others we remember Aquaman & The Lost Kingdomscheduled for March 2023, The Flashrecently postponed to June 2023, Batgirl with Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton and of course the highly anticipated The Batman 2officially announced during CinemaCon. Which of these titles intrigues you the most? Tell us in the comment section.