the review of the documentary on Netflix

Jennifer Lopez blows out his 50th birthday candles in the intro of Halftimethe documentary directed by Amanda Micheli which you can see from June 14 on Netflix. After similar products they told pop stars like Lady Gaga, Britney Spears And Billie Eilishnow it’s up to JLo which for a few months has returned to fill the tabloids with its flashback with the actor Ben Affleck.

“Why can’t I do everything?”. Actress, singer, dancer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, the Bronx native artist remembers the origins of her talent when, in the opportunity-poor neighborhood, she daydreamed looking at West Side Story with great admiration for Rita Morenoa Latin woman who had made it.

He has never hidden his desire to emerge and his perfectionist nature. Whether it’s acting in a movie or performing on stage, his energy feels strong and clear. It’s a pity that Halftime not an intimate and personal journey to get to know Jennifer Lopez better off the spotlight, but rather a sort of celebration of her success. While colleagues like Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish have opened the door to their private life to the public, sharing some of their insecurities and their humanity, Jennifer Lopez remains a determined professional who encourages her team and aspires to various awards, without letting go of the veil of notoriety.

In Halftime there is reverence from the director, but there is no desire to go further and delve into the JLo woman and mother. The documentary is a montage of her achievements: it takes us behind the scenes of her performances at the Super Bowl offering us a glimpse into the creative process, it reminds us of her performance for the inauguration of the President Joe Biden in the White House, but everything is disconnected and without a specific purpose. The relationship with her daughter is marginal and barely mentioned, her childhood takes just 10 minutes and the interviews are directed above all to her close collaborators who only enhance her qualities.

His beginnings in cinema are mentioned as Selena of 1997 and then the take-off of the acting career with Out of Sight alongside George Clooney, Five Star Love, That Mother-in-law Monster etc … until recently The Girls of Wall Street for which she received a Golden Globe nomination and came close to being nominated for an Oscar. Here and there the artist often emphasizes her Latin identity by hinting at the challenges of growing up and finding her own way in a country like the United States that can put a spoke in the wheel of minorities.

In what I do I also try to find “a way to make it known that the Latin population is part of the United States,” he says in Halftime. She has never been very interested in politics in the course of her private and professional life, but in recent years she has declared that she has realized that she lives in a country that she no longer recognizes and therefore her concerts and her works try to send messages of inclusiveness and has recently found time to invest in initiatives that encourage integration. In short Halftime it is certainly a dynamic and curious documentary to see, but it offers nothing new about the figure of this charming and charismatic 50-year-old who knows how to get what she wants. It would have worked best with a little more humility and naturalness.

