The return of Will Smith to Hollywood in which he is already working

The actor Will Smith follow missing from the public scene after his historic assault on the comic Chris Rock at the last Oscar awards ceremony, an absence from which he hopes, among other things, that appease the critics and the indignation that has not ceased to suffer your image and reputation in recent times.

While maintaining a extremely low public profilethe Hollywood star will be working on his future return to the film industry, specifically in the script for the sequel to one of his most popular and successful films, I’m legendreleased in 2007. Will’s wish is that opposing currents of opinion to his person will be diluted with the passing of the months, or at least that stop being so radical in his goal of ‘cancelling’ him definitively.

“The script is developing and his character is logically mentioned. Let it be known, Will is still involved in the project. The concept and story have yet to receive the go-ahead from Warner Bros studios, but they haven’t directly commented on it. a hypothetical exit of the actor”, a source explained to the British newspaper TheSun.

The truth is that Will Smith is officially the main producer of the future film, through his own company, so it would be difficult to get rid of him and even more choose another interpreter to give life to the charismatic protagonist of the plot. The same informants also assure that the artist has intact his hopes in win back the affection of the public, just like you did Johnny Depp after his mediatic trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Such negative feelings towards her person have been disappearing in the last few weeks. It seems that the world wants to look forward thanks to stories like those of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Of course, Will is doing everything he can to recover. goes to therapy and he has taken his time out of the spotlight,” said the same confidant.