the requests of the singer after the farewell

News on the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué. According to what was leaked by the Heralddo de Mexico, the singer would have imposed strict conditions on the former partner. After the press release announcing the breakup, the former couple would meet in Barcelona, ​​in the house they shared until recently, to understand how to best deal with the situation and above all the pressure from the media. It seems that Shakira, who she would have dictated, took the reins of the situation very specific rules.

Shakira’s requests Shakira would therefore have asked a Pique from do not show yourself in public and on social networks with other people until a reasonable time has passed. Neither of them will be able to share indecent photos on their accounts. It will be necessary publish only family pictures, as loving and respectful parents. Also, Shakira and Piqué must never attack each other publicly or speak ill. This is for the sake of their reputation but especially for their children.

Shakira-Piqué: an open couple? According to what was revealed by the Spanish journalist José Antonio Aviles during the program Viva la Vida in the past three years Shakira and Piqué they would have been an open couple. Citing sources “Very, very close to Piquè”, the reporter said that the player would have been surprised by his partner’s decision to separate. “Three years ago they experienced a crisis, which was overcome when they decided to become an open couple”Aviles said, reiterating that Pique’s family was also aware of the true nature of the relationship and therefore would have been surprised by the musician’s decision to separate.

Shakira leaves Spain In these days Shakira he is looking for a new school for his sons Milan and Sasha, who are now 9 and 6 years old respectively. After leaving Piqué, the 45-year-old chose to return to Miami, where he lived before meeting the footballer thanks to the World Cup in South Africa. In Florida she Shakira bought a luxurious mansion when she was linked to Antonio de la Rua, son of the former President of Argentina.

Gerard Piqué against the press Meanwhile, it seems that Gerard Piqué is ready to take legal action. The sportsman he is tired of the rumors about him: the media are portraying him as a fedigrago interested only in fleeting parties and relationships. A significant damage to image and for this reason the 35-year-old, in accordance with his entourage, would be considering what to do.