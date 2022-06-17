The rebirth of Reese Witherspoon, the new Oprah

Maria Estevez CONTINUE Maria Estevez Updated: 03/07/2022 11:43 a.m.

As a child in Nashville in the 1980s, Reese witherspoon she considered herself “a great idiot who read many books.” That love of hers for literature, and her willingness to bet on herself when they stopped offering her interesting characters, is paying off for her. The actress has become one of the most powerful women, not only in Hollywood, but in the difficult publishing world. Witherspoon received $400 million a few months ago after giving up a majority stake in her production company, “Hello Sunshine,” to an entity run by two former Disney executives.

Fulfilled the 30 years of acting careerShe has always been considered “one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood,” but less than a decade ago, Witherspoon fell victim to the so-called best actress curse.

After winning the Oscar in 2006, he acted for years in middling comedies like Four Christmase, ‘This Means War, How Do You Know and Hot Pursuit.’ A 2012 New Yorker article declared her a faded star, placing her alongside Demi Moore and John Travolta.

His off-screen demeanor didn’t help. In 2013, she was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct when her husband, Jim Toth, was pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving. The incident was caught on video, with Witherspoon asking the officer “Do you know my name?” and promising that she would be in the national news for arresting her. She eventually apologized, saying that she was “deeply embarrassed” by her behavior. Since then, everything has changed. She bought the rights to several books and decided to adapt them personally. Her work has been intense in these nine years, converting literary fiction adaptations of contemporary women into one of the most successful genres of film and television.

Literary adaptations are nothing new, but when it comes to cbuild an empire around you, Witherspoon was in the right place at the right time, said Maris Kreizman, literary commentator and host of The Maris Review literary podcast. “Platforms have created such a large market that there is a new appetite for intellectual property. The production companies win, the authors win,” said Whiherspoon in an interview with this newspaper.

From the moment they succeed, Hollywood actresses face an existential problem: As they outgrow the youth that the industry demands, their options shrink. Some have succeeded far from their profession; Jessica Alba built a billion-dollar empire around eco-friendly personal care products, Gwyneth Paltrow has become synonymous with wellness and alternative lifestyles while Witherspoon has decided to bet on literature.

These days, Witherspoon’s imprint is everywhere: in projects starring her, like Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, or in shows with other stars, like Apple’s Truth Be Told with Octavia Spencer. Reese’s Book Club has become a publishing industry powerhouse rivaling Oprah’s, as its 2.2 million Instagram followers make best-selling titles like Delia Owens’s Where the Crawdads Sing and Glennon Doyle’s Untamed. to the top of the bestseller list. “She was so used to being underestimated that when I was somehow accepted, I didn’t know how to look at the material,” Witherspoon told The Hollywood Reporter of the moment in her life when she decided to become an editor. “He didn’t know how to make decisions and he didn’t know what he wanted to say.”

In Spain, the Roca publishing house represents Reese and very soon he will release his latest bestseller, ‘The last thing he told me about Laura Dave’. A suspense novel that has won the Goodreads award for best thriller of 2021.

Reese Witherspoon has called it “the best thriller of the year.” As an investor, the businesswoman has joined Oprah Winfrey as an investor in the Kim Kardashians’ competitor, Spanx Inc. The transaction valued Spanx at €1 billion. “Having the support of these world-class, thoughtful, and intelligent female founders who have also revolutionized their industries to uplift and support women means everything,” Spanx creator Sara Blakely said in a statement. Reese Whitherspoon intends to diversify her investments and create an empire dedicated exclusively to women.

