The Quarry – Review – GameSource

It seems like yesterday, but it’s already been seven years since Until Dawn arrived on PlayStation 4, and offered a unique experience of its kind. I remember the baked by the boys of Supermassive Games it became so popular that some streamers based entire lives in the company of their followers in order to save all the characters during the game runs. Although it was very successful for its time, for some reason there was never a real sequel, in fact Supermassive Games preferred to focus on the The Dark Pictures Anthology. Precisely for this reason, many fans were clamoring for a spiritual successor to Until Dawnor at least an experience worthy of that much loved title.

In all likelihood, those fans clamoring for a spiritual following of Until Dawn will be satisfied with The Quarry that unlike its predecessor it will not be PlayStation exclusive but thanks to the 2K Games production it will be released on all platforms, except for Nintendo Switch.

SUMMER ENDS … WITH A BROKEN ENGINE

The Quarry catapults us into Hackett’s Quarry, a classic American campsite on the banks of a river, where mysterious events happen around our protagonists. It is a group of tutors hired to take care of the camping children, who at the end of the summer are intent on packing their bags to go home. However, at the moment of departure, the owner of the vehicle willing to accompany everyone home, detects an engine failure, which is why the owner of the camp will have to leave and leave the nine boys alone in the campsite, to look for tools and spare parts in the nearest city. This event will ensure that our youngsters spend one last night under the stars.

Obviously this is a horror story, not the ending of a midsummer movie, which is why, after a few hours of the owner’s departure from the camp and as the night progresses, the boys discover that they are not alone inside. by Hackett’s Quarry. A little later countless events will ensure that the group will separate to survive a fearsome creature that inhabits the forest. As you can easily see, the plot is somewhat similar to that seen in Until Dawn, where we have an initial apparent calm, until suddenly a supernatural chaos erupts that will endanger our protagonists.

With this little preamble we note the strong inspiration of Supermassive Games which once again has been influenced by classic American teen horror stories. Surely Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare – From the depths of the night, Scream, The Texas Massacre, were undoubtedly the reference titles for the story told on The Quarry. It should be noted that above all, the story looks pretty good, despite being quite predictable.

A GAMEPLAY RICH IN DECISIONS

In The Quarry we will manage nine characters, who will accompany us throughout the game, and we will alternate game moments that will go from the first to the third person (in very limited cases). Normally, the characters will talk about a specific topic and during the conversations two answers will emerge, which will influence the course of events. Among the most notable things is the relationship with our companions which will change with feelings of admiration or disappointment based on the decisions we make.

The title clearly makes us understand that the choices made will not be forgotten by the characters, so if we hesitate to help someone, later this hesitation could backfire. These specific events will be signaled to us on the screen by means of the writing; “Selected path” or “Updated path”. The title is not only a great redundant choice but also has some excited moments where we will be forced to fire with rifles and pistols, even if to be honest it is not a good experience as the view is shown to be quite inaccurate.

BEING CAREFUL IS THE KEY TO STAYING ALIVE

The Quarry not only does it have a decision-making process that allows us to choose the direction our story will take, but it also has a sort of quick time event (QTE) that will require quick thinking. Constant attention must be paid during the game, otherwise we will risk injuring or even killing our nine boys. We will also have the possibility to correct wrong decisions or timing errors in the QTEs but in a limit amount of three lives per character, at the end unfortunately we should definitely say goodbye to the character.

Despite having these opportunities, it’s a little frustrating to restart much of the level to save the characters, this is because we can’t make the scenes go faster or skip them even though we’ve seen them before. So, if we decide to go back, we will inevitably have to look at each other and do the whole level again, until the point to change arrives.

THE OBJECTS WILL BE THE ANSWER TO CERTAIN ENIGMS.

As in Until Dawn, during our journey in The Quarry we will find different mechanisms to interact with, from switches to doors to open or puzzles to crack. There are not many, this needs to be clarified but, at least they will remove the repetitive factor that sometimes makes itself felt. There are items available that can simply be picked up for later use. Like a pack of miccette that we will find in an apparently quiet moment but that will subsequently serve us to distract an enemy who is hunting us, obviously if we have not managed to take the miccette in question, we would be forced to invent another diversion in order to take the skin home.

All these clues and objects can be found in moments in which we will use our characters in the third person, and we will notice their presence through a special light to identify them. However, if you are not careful enough to search everything, we could easily lose them. Among the most important objects to look for when we enter the third-person exploration phase are the tarot cards, in fact through these cards, we could get a little taste of what will await us shortly thereafter.

The use of tarot cards will be granted to us in the transition periods of the various chapters that the game offers us. Speaking of chapters, in fact, The Quarry is made up of 10 chapters that will make us stay glued to the game at least ten hours in the first run.

ACCESSIBILITY AND GAME TYPES THAT ADAPT TO THE MULTIPLAYER

Among the options that we find in The Quarry is that of the controls that can be configured according to the difficulty and needs of the player. In addition, there are several filters to give a horror movie atmosphere with gradients, including one in black and white. The online multiplayer and local co-op modes also caught my attention. In the first case, who will connect will have the opportunity to vote in the different decisions of the story. In local co-op, users take turns controlling each character to follow their own path of choices.

Also interesting is the film mode that will allow us to enjoy the story without having to lift a finger, we just have to choose between three available options: all live, all die or customized. The latter will allow you to make adjustments so that some die and others survive the ferocity of the night. A welcome option is also the mode reserved for players with color blindness and derivatives, for greater accessibility and inclusion by all those players suffering from this disease and who are sometimes forgotten. By the way, online multiplayer will arrive on July 8th through an update.

HOLLYWOOD WORTHY GRAPHICS AND MUSIC

The last points I would like to address are related to graphics and music. The first is distinguished by the design of scenarios, characters and the use of colors. It seems that with each new title Supermassive Games tries to surpass itself in this sense, in fact with this title we could fully admire the power of the Unreal Engine. As for the level of realism in the characters, we can say that it is a job done quite well albeit with some flaws. We pass from moments that touch the photo realism to others where the inexpressiveness of the characters is the master. All in all, we could turn a blind eye, given that the resemblance to the actors of the cast is still very faithful.

Speaking of cast, we must say that they have spared no expense when we compare this product with its previous Supermassive house. In the cast we have actors of the caliber of David Arquette (Scream), Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Justice Smith (Jurassic World), Brenda Song (Dollface), Lance Henriksen (Alien), Lin Shaye (Nightmare – From the depths of the night). Without a doubt, as previously mentioned 2K didn’t save on the budget. Moving on to music, before starting the game, we could choose between two options, that of the licensed pieces or the mode for streamers. The first consists of songs by musical bands or soloists such as Ariana Grande herself. On the other hand, there is ambient music, which is royalty free, and can be used to do live broadcasts and have no violations by the record labels.

PLEASANT FOR TEEN HORROR ENTHUSIASTS

In conclusion, we can say that The Quarry is a fairly pleasant experience despite the similarity to Until Dawn. Sure, there are parts where the plot rotates a little unexpectedly, but that’s relatively little compared to the fairly predictable predictability of the story. As with other titles in the genre, it has a system of choices that will make you think a lot about things before choosing a path to go. Path that can be interrupted if you are not attentive to quick events (QTE), which is why taking your eyes off the monitor is not a viable option on a light-duty basis.

On the other hand, the graphics surprise once again thanks to the use that Supermassive Games and 2K have made on the Unreal Engine, giving a terrifying atmosphere that uses colors intelligently. Add to that a meticulous selection of licensed music that fits perfectly into any situation within the story. In short, if you are looking for an interactive film that will keep you glued to the screen, The Quarry is that title that will quench your thirst for mystery or terror. However, if you are looking for a revolution in this genre in both the narrative and the playable part, unfortunately you will have to turn your gaze elsewhere.

We can safely say that The Quarry is the right mix between a good story and a fair amount of scares. The gameplay is within everyone’s reach and the graphics are nothing short of fantastic, touching photo realism from time to time, here the only negative note is mainly to be attributed to the animations of the characters but it is still passable given above all the nature of the work. Overall, if you’re a fan of classic slasher horror movies and enjoyed Until Dawn, you can’t miss the experience The Quarry will give you.