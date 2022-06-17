“The Oscars reward blacks for playing horrible people”

During the last Oscar ceremony, Hollywood paid off its debt with Samuel L Jackson and presented him with an honorary award. In this way, he paid tribute to the career of a prolific performer who was tremendously loved by the public, whose name has never lost fame or charisma in commercial cinema. Recently Los Angeles Times interviewed Jackson, and the actor from Snakes in the plane He was able to reflect long and hard on what the Oscars mean, assuring that never in his career have they served as a compass to accept roles. In fact, he reveals that he prefers to play Nick Fury in the MCU or Mace Windu in starwars rather than worry that his election will bring a nomination.

In the interview, Jackson recalled the only time he was nominated, in 1995 for pulp fiction. So the award for Best Supporting Actor went to Martin Landau by Ed Wood. “When Martin Landau received the award they said ‘come on, Sam. Martin has been nominated many times, don’t worry, your time will come.’ Sorry? I didn’t know it worked like that. He thought that what they rewarded was acting ”. Jackson knows it’s not exactly like that: “That’s what we’re celebrating, the big moves that happen in Hollywood. Best actor, best actress…that sucks.”

Despite his disinterest in the Oscars, Jackson seems to have considered the matter before deciding that they are not for him. He also considers that, for certain chosen roles, he has been close to obtaining the statuette several times even if he was not nominated. In this area he recounts a good part of his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino: “Everything I’ve done for Quentin has led me to options, from Jackie Brown until the hateful eight Y django unchained”. In this last one he had a tremendously unpleasant secondary role, Stephen: the butler of Leonardo Dicapriowho hated blacks as much as his master.





“Probably my best shot was Django, because he’s the most evil character he’s ever played and they usually reward black people for playing horrible people.”, suggests. But the Oscars are still “a popularity contest” that does not usually take into account the vocation of cinema as entertainment. “This is the night that Hollywood celebrates fucking Hollywood.”he insists, and he thinks he knows the reason for his low popularity in recent years. “That thing we used to see when I was young, wondering what to say when he touched me, was the glamour, the extravagance, the mystique of Hollywood. Some of that has disappeared.”

“There are movie stars who are influencers, people who tell everything, who know everything about them. But it should still be a celebration that you’ve done something great. I keep saying that there should be an award for the movie that has won the most money. concludes.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.