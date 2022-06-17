The Northman, with Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy (and other Viking offerings)

The big premiere of the week is a Viking epic, with all the ingredients of this genre (blood, brutality, lots of action), and with a superb distribution led by Nicole Kidman.

Robert Eggers is an American director whose first works (The witch, 2015) left a great taste in our mouths, introducing us to a very dark, gloomy, particular, intimate and, why not say it, terrifying world. Four years later, this same director premiered in black and white The lighthouse, which was dismissed by many as a difficult film, but which offered an interesting duel between Robert PattinsonWillem Dafoe the latter, also present in this film, with very violent moments, set in Iceland, a thousand years ago, which tells the story of revenge.







Willem Dafoe and Björk, brutally characterized.

With a style between Game of Thrones Y brave heart, the story tells the life of a boy who sees how his father, the king, is killed when he is a child, and has to wait to grow up and become a powerful warrior, to avenge his death, the only reason for his existence. And for this, Eggers has recovered some of his fetish actors, such as Anya Taylor-Joy (The witch, queen’s gambit), one of the most fashionable actresses. The protagonist is Alexander Skarsgård (the handsome vampire from True Bood), with Nicole Kidman (son and mother in this one; marriage in Big Little Lies), Ethan Hawke and an unrecognizable blind sorceress played by the singer björkamong others.

Historical drama. Director: Robert Eggers. Cast: Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Björk. 136 minutes.

more than vikings

‘THE VIKINGS’ (Netflix, HBO-Max, 1958). classic of Richard Flesher in which Kirk Douglas Y Tony Curtis they train like Vikings what two years later they will do as slaves in the unparalleled Spartacus. And with Mrs. Curtis, Janet Leigh (Psychosis).

‘THE WARRIOR No. 13’ (Disney +, 1999). John McTiernan (Crystal jungle) chose Antonio Banderas as the protagonist in an epic of Vikings allied with Arabs.

‘VALHALLA RISING’ (Film, 2009). Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets) embodies One-Eye, an enigmatic and silent warrior with superhuman strength who has been enslaved for years.

‘VIKINGS’ (Filmin, 2013-2020, six seasons). One of the most iconic series in recent years, it narrates the adventures of Ragnar Lodbrok, a farmer who becomes a Scandinavian king and scourge of the English and French back in the 8th century. It has a sequel series, Vikings: Valhallaon Netflix.

‘VICKIE THE VIKING’ (Film, 1972-1974). Many of us discovered (in part, of course), the history and culture of the Vikings with the mythical animated series in which a child used his intelligence, unlike his contemporaries, to succeed in his many adventures.