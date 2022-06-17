The nine fears that pediatricians experience in the Emergency Department

a pediatrician, has sent out a clear message aboutexperienced by those doctors who work in the Emergency Department and specifies one by one all those fears that produce that sensation. In total, Andina listspediatricians live during these long shifts.

“Fear that a mistake will be made at the time of classification (triage) and the child who really needs urgent attention waits 3 or 4 hours in a crowded waiting room”, he wrote as the first of the great fears of pediatricians, followed by the one caused by the “work overload”. “The need to go as quickly as possible to prevent so many children from accumulating could lead to a failure in the assessment and that the minor leads to an inappropriate diagnosis or treatment,” she explained.

As a third great fear, Andina admits that “fear of making a mistake in supervising residents”. The reason? Due to the large volume of patients there, “in most cases we cannot physically check the child”, relying solely on the clinical data reported by the resident “which is also exhausted”.

What fears do pediatricians constantly suffer from?

Multiple security incidents. These are the words chosen by the doctor to explain the fourth fear of pediatricians. “The medication errors that occur in each guard, due to working conditions, can reach the patient and in addition to causing damage,” he adds. The doctor continues with the “tense situations experienced in the exploration pits”. “Moments with some parents end in verbal aggression or perhaps physical aggression,” says Andina.

“Fear that this situation becomes chronic and that the collapse of public health cause all the demand for health care to be channeled only through the Emergency Department”, the pediatrician continued confessing. While the seventh fear on his list refers to the “health education of parents”. “Fear that the demand for medical care in the face of banal conditions continues to grow exponentially and no type of campaign is carried out on basic care in the face of a cold, fever or sting,” she explained.

The pediatrician ends his list criticizing that “no politician assumes responsibilities” and that they continue to talk about “safety culture, personalized healthcare or telemedicine”without realizing that “public health is today suffering the greatest setback in decades”.