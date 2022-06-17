The next thing we can see of Emily Blunt

The same way she plays a magical nanny in Mary Poppins as an overly noble and idealistic FBI agent in Hitman or intrude, like the girl on the train, in mysteries that do not concern him. Emily Blunt has also put on the soldier’s uniform in edge of tomorrow to fight aliens alongside Tom Cruise and to remain speechless resisting, in silence, another hostile alien invasion in A peaceful place. And to drive away the evils, she also began to sing, wonderfully, in the musical into the woods.

And the thing is, the 38-year-old British-American actress is hotter than ever. She is the strongest candidate to be the queen of the (big) screen this summer because of it we will have no less than three premieres, and all of them in a stellar plan.

He also has another movie in the works. and will also star in a television serieswaiting to see if one day perhaps a second part of edge of tomorrow (she finds it difficult), or maybe she will intervene in some superheroes (although it is a subject that does not interest her too much). At the moment, these are their premieres and projects.

‘a quiet place 2’

Do not break the silence because they are still there, the relentless alien predators that have almost exterminated humanity. In this sequel we will continue with a story of survivalin a post-apocalyptic world, together with the Abbot family and we will also learn something more about how that devastating invasion began.

The director is back John Krasinski, her husband in real life. And, also on a real level, the pandemic has forced its premiere to be postponed for more than a year. To our halls it is foreseen that, at last, arrive June 18.

‘An Irish Song’

your partner will be jamie dornanbut although it is also a romantic drama, on this occasion, the temperature of the scenes will be much less torrid than that of Fifty Shades of Grey.

This is the third feature film by the veteran screenwriter John Patrick Shanley (Oscar winner for the screenplay for Moon spell from 1987, and director of The doubt of 2005), and will surround us with a love story in places of rural Irelandwith two lovers whose respective farming families hate each other to death (or almost) because of a dispute over the ownership of a plot. Theatrical release scheduled for July 23.

‘Jungle Cruise’

the same Dwayne Johnsonthe co-star of the film he has directed Jaume Collet-Serra, has called the character of Emily a “female Indiana Jones”. It is not for less for a proposal, based on one of the attractions of the Disneyland parks, that promises adventures with a lot of humor, adrenaline and exoticism while his leading partner must overcome a thousand and one dangers in the Amazon jungle, searching not for a lost ark but for a fabulous tree with miraculous healing powers.

It has been filmed since 2018 and the premiere was scheduled for last summer, but again the coronavirus forced it to be postponed. Now the premiere is announced, simultaneously in theaters and the Disney Plus platform, for July 30.

‘Not Fade Away’

Few data are available on this production. We know that her husband will also be in the production and that he will adapt the novel Not Fade Away: A Memoir of Senses Lost and Found of Rebecca Alexander. But, hey! It is one of those roles that can make an actress win an Oscar.

It is an inspiring true story of overcoming, that of Rebeca Alexander herself who was born with a rare genetic mutation that caused her to lose her sight and hearing, ever since she was little.

‘The English’ (miniseries)

And with it we can also move to the American Wild West, 1890. In this western, Emily will be a lady, but she will take up arms, seeking revenge on the guy she believes guilty of the death of her son.

Produced by Amazon Studios and BBC One, it will consist of six one-hour episodes. In the cast will also be names like Ciaran Hinds, Tony Jones Y Stephen Reaand plans to shoot part of its scenes in Spanish locations.