The new summer jumpsuit is not what you expected (Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum confirm it)

Sofia Vergara Y Heidi klumlike the rest of the great style prescribers from all over the planet, seem to agree with the fashion editor of Vogue.es Mayte Salido when she states in this shopping guide that monkeys are spring trend 2022. Reasons? The you can take from 9 to 9 both with sneakers and heels for its ability to adapt to various scenarios and situations. We had already seen that Jennifer Lopez it worked in mode sartorial black and strapless for a casual look. And weeks later the Spanish Nieves Alvarez She wore exactly the same model to attend several parades of Fashion Week in the French capital as a guest. And on the occasion of that same event, Rihanna wore in Paris the casual, turquoise, fluorine and elastic version of the ubiquitous garment. Everyone has (at least) one jumpsuit this spring. And if not, it should.

Gtres Online

which thanks to Sofia Vergara could become the new monkey of the summer is nuclear target and the British firm safiyaa (one of the favorite firms of Meghan Markle when he was still practicing royal). The one-piece suit of the protagonist of modern-family it’s a hybrid between dress and jumpsuit with asymmetrical neckline and a single puffed sleeve.