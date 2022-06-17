The new from Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and Natalia de Molina hits theaters

The billboard is renewed on May 13 with films like The Miracle of Father Stu , The Turtle Maneuver either The conference .

blockbuster Why you have to see ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’

Why you have to see ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ Interview Quim Gutirrez: “Sometimes I have doubted if I liked him for what I do or for what I am”

The premieres accumulate this week. The may 13th movies like The conference, The Miracle of Father Stu Y wonderful mindsamong other.

THE UNIVERSE OF LIVER (Drama with Mara Len)

Halfway between harsh reality and powerful childhood fantasy, this film with which Alexis Morante makes his debut as a fiction feature film director is pure magic. The protagonist of it is liver, a neighborhood boy who suffers in many ways in the 80s. his mother (mara len), your friends and your closest family are not sure how to help you. But cWith the excuse of the appearance of Halley’s comet, his world begins to transforme into something much better than it actually is.

THE MIRACLE OF FATHER STU (Drama with Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson)

Mark Wahlberg stars in a drama that recalls an unusual but real case. Nothing less than himThe conversion of a boxer into a priest capable of saving many souls with a direct and frank language. A story that speaks of forgiveness, love and second chances in which Mel Gibson and Jackie Weaver They have a very prominent role.

THE CONFERENCE (German drama with Nazis)

Hard, very hard, is the story that this drama tells. And, at the same time, very necessary. In 1942, in a mansion on the edge of a lake, a group of Nazi leaders met to make a decision that would change history. Nothing less than the decision to kill millions of Jews. That appointment, known as the Wannsee Conferenceis faithfully portrayed to show how man can be capable of reaching the worst heights if nothing (morality, justice, reason) prevents it.

THE MANEUVER OF THE TURTLE (Thriller with Natalia de Molina)

A case to be solved, a tormented policeman and a girl who is harassed. With these elements and Cdiz in the background, Juan Miguel del Castillo (shelter and food) has composed this thriller. With Natalie de Molina As the main actress, in this film the surprises accumulate and the secondary ones play a fundamental role in the plot.

MORE PREMIERES

the thriller FIRE EYES brings to the cinema a novel by Stephen King in which a girl with extraordinary powers is used by a secret agency. A NEW WORLD, with Vincent Lindon, is a French drama that shows the ever-complicated relationships between the private and professional spheres through a successful businessman experiencing a marital crisis. Also from France come WAITING FOR MISTER BOJANGLES, an exciting romantic drama about a couple trying to live with her mental illness while taking care of their son; Y WONDERFUL MINDSa comedy in the form of a road movie in which we discover a friendly relationship between a funeral director and a physically disabled man who offers profound life lessons at every turn.

On the other hand we find ENNIO: THE MASTER, a documentary directed by Giuseppe Tornatore that pays tribute to the figure of Ennio Morricone, master and composer of great soundtracks. Y THEY TRANSPORT MORTE, a film that borders on the experimental with a story set in the midst of the conquest of America. But there are more premieres: the Swedish animation film MAM MUU COME HOMEthe documentaries SAVAGES, THE TALE OF THE WOLF Y RETURNING OR HIT and irni comedy HIT THE ROAD.