the anthill received this Tuesday the visit of Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who presented his new film, Unchartedwhich opens in theaters on February 11.

After commenting with Pablo Motos on some anecdotes from the film, the presenter wanted to know how it was different from the video game on which it is based: “We decided that we did not want it to be a copy, we preferred to give something new to the fans of the saga”commented the guest.





The Valencian stressed that “the idea was to have made the film in 2008what happens is that it has been delayed so much that Mark Wahlberg, who was going to be the protagonist, now plays Drake’s teacher“.

“You can say he’s older,” Holland said with a laugh, but Motos insisted: “Can’t you see that he’s a little jealous? It’s because he was going to be the protagonist and now it’s you…”.

The actor replied that “that question is a bit complicated and you can cause me problemsYou better ask him. I don’t know the answer, he’s probably not jealous.”

Tom Holland, in ‘The Anthill’. CARLOS LOPEZ ALVAREZ/ATRESMEDIA

The presenter looked back to remember Wahlberg’s last visit to the anthillwhere the presenter had a bit of a hard time: “It was believed that we were playing a joke on him”.

“He started ripping legal tender bills, which is the most illegal thing to do on television. They could have put us all in jail. That’s Mark Wahlberg, watch out for him,” Motos said.