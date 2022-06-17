The most flattering red lipstick according to your skin tone

The pandemic may take us away one of our makeup essentials, but now that the masks have practically disappeared from our lives, it is a perfect time to use our Red lipstick Favourite. If you still do not have your trusted lipstick, here is a selection of the ones that best suit your skin tone.

And we do not know that they have red lipstick but they manage to give us a good face effect Even if we have a bad day, this product gives us incredible strength. So in order to take advantage of this effect on our face It is necessary to know what type of red is the one that favors us the most.

White skin

If you skin tone is very fair like that of the model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley the classic wine red color It is the one that most favors this skin tone. And one lipstick that’s a sure bet is Guerlain’s KissKiss Tender Matte Lipstick in Shade 940 “My Rouge.” This red lipstick is priced at €37.50.

ash skin

If your skin is more like the actress Katie Holmes, skin tone is characterized by being a little dull and with a slight grayish touch the tone that best suits your complexion is the raspberry And an infallible lipstick is that of Yves Saint Laurent in the tone “Mauve Cuir” that has a price of €38.99.

Pink skin

If you have one white skin, but pink at the same time the most advisable thing is that you bet on an intermediate shade of red as is the case of the protagonist of La La Land, Emma Stone. In this case, an ideal red lipstick is Chanel’s “Idéal” tone with a price of €38.99.

Tanned skin

Lastly, the red lipstick that most favors women tanned or darker skin it is orange tone. If your complexion is like that of the actress Jessica Alba, it is the best option for you. An incredible option is lipstick in the tone “Godness” by Marc Jacobs, with a price of 16 euros.

What are you waiting for to get your red lipstick tone.