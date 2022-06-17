The token *** ‘The Miracle of Father Stu’. Drama, USA, Direction and script: Rosalind Ross. Music: Dickon Hinchliffe. Photography: Jacques Jouffret. Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, Teresa Ruiz, Annet Mahendru, Winter Ave Zoli, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Alain Uy, Ned Bellamy, Niko Nicotera, Malcolm McDowell, Carlos Leal, Mathew Trent Hunnicutt.

A one hundred percent American redemption story. Stuart Long (1963-2014), raised in a dysfunctional family partly due to the tragic death of his younger brother, an outstanding student who graduated in English Language and Literature and a complete athlete who won important boxing trophies until he became He was forced to abandon it due to an injury, entering a self-destructive slope from which he was saved -paradoxically- by a lucky encounter with a woman and an unfortunate traffic accident. The atheist discovered faith and became a believer, the brawler became a priest, and the former Stuart Long became Father Stu, strongly committed to helping the last and most disadvantaged. But the thing does not end there. For the story to be more American, a disease was missing. And Stu contracted a rare degenerative disease that in the end – after using it to give an impressive testimony – ended with him when he was 51 years old.

Mark Wahlbergwho did not have an easy childhood or youth and lived a story of redemption in which religion played an important role, felt so identified with this character that he fought -even risking his money on her- until production was set up with the help of Mel Gibson: In addition to helping him find financing, Gibson plays the father of the protagonist and Rosalind Ross, his wife, writes the script and directs it, debuting as a director and almost also as a screenwriter, given his brief filmography consisting of a short film and a television episode.









Wahlberg, logically, reserves the leading role. Fortunately, because his intense interpretation, which includes one of those sacrificial physical transformations that so stimulate the actors given to the most difficult yet, is the reason for being and the reason for seeing (which in the cinema are the same) this correct film whose greatest handicap is precisely the correctness that misses the depth of the religious experience.

It’s fine when it focuses on Stu’s life before his conversion and his sober and nothing melodramatic look at the underworlds in which the protagonist moves. Equally good are Gibson’s secondary performances (the father, one of those strong self-destructive and violent character performances that he likes so much), jackie weaver (Mother), Theresa Ruiz (the young woman who marks the beginning of her conversion) and -surprise!- Malcolm McDowell (a priest). But she falls short when dealing with the thrill of religious experience. Perhaps due to the inexperience of the writer and director, perhaps due to the influence of Gibson lending a hand to his inexperienced wife, so concerned with religion in his own peculiar way as unable to film it with conviction. There remains an interesting true story, a very good interpretation of Wahlberg and a proper weekend tabletop movie.