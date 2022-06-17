The message behind Emma Watson’s eye-catching ensemble

Maria I. Ortiz CONTINUE Maria I. Ortiz Updated: 10/25/2021 12:14 p.m.

Emma Watson met with the former Vice President of the United States, Al Gore, to talk about his career and ideas regarding sustainability and the environment. The actress has been an ambassador for the UN Women and these days before the summit of the climate change COP26 to be held at the beginning of November in Glasgow, their work and activist tasks have multiplied. Emma carries out an incipient work for the inclusion of women in leadership positions in this summit, as well as a constant battle to promote the care of the planet.

For his meeting with the former vice president, he chose an original outfit that did not go unnoticed in addition to its design, made to measure and especially for her; because it implicitly carries an important message with a lot of meaning.

Emma Watson opted for a set with a floral print in green tones, made up of two pieces of Emily Wicksteada firm that other celebrities like Kate Middleton They have already worn it on different occasions. The most striking part of the set is the upper part, a ‘mini cape-bib’ so short that the bottom of her black bra was showing. A skirt with the same print, fitted at the waist and long ‘midi’ completed the rest of the style with fun and spring airs.

The choice of the actress and activist is a clear nod to sustainability since as she herself shared with her followers on Instagram in the publication, which she now makes together with an anonymous group for the COP26 for which she has even changed her main image: «Thanks to the adorable Emilia for making me this nice custom piece. It was handmade in London from leftover fabrics made up of 62% locally sourced recycled yarn, woven and printed in Italy. I will use it a lot! », She explained in the text next to one of the photographs of his meeting with Al Gore.

The emma watson choice It was undoubtedly very successful and his fans praised him for it. From the botanical-inspired print, to the origin of the materials with which the garments have been made and the use of recycled fabrics or what is the same, the ‘upcycling’an upward trend that we have already discussed in ABC Style at different times. A commitment to sustainability and responsible consumption The fashion world has been talking about it for some time now, which has become a necessary reality.

