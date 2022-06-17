the marvel multiverse we will never see

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. has an identity, and that identity is Tony Stark. Since 2008, it’s impossible to think of the tin-headed playboy scientist and not see the face and goatee of his performer. But, in an alternate continuity, Downey ended up playing a very different character… albeit one with a lot of ego, and a lot of armor.

Who are we talking about? well of Victor Von Death, also known as the Doctor Death. In the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jon Favreau has pointed out that, before his meeting with Downey to offer him the leading role of Hombre de Hierro, Marvel had already offered him to play the Lord of Latveria, one of the publisher’s best-known villains.

We can also say that Downey got away with a good one, because that conversation was surely with a view to The Fantastic Four, the film of Tim Story in which Chris Evans he played the Human Torch. And that she has not gone down in history as a milestone of the genre, really.

The book also offers us another what if very juicy. Because can you imagine Wasp with the features of Zooey Deschanel, instead of those of Evangeline Lilly?

As the volume explains, Joss Whedon I didn’t know if Scarlett Johansson would be available to shoot The Avengers. So, he thought to give the film a different villain (Zek Stane, the son of Ironmonger -Jeff Bridges-) and have the tiniest ‘revenge’, played by Deschanel, to replace Black Widow.

Ultimately, Johansson was able to return to the MCU, leaving Deschanel without her Pym Particle ration. A pity, since, according to the producer Jeremy Latcham, “Wasp was the best character in the script.” Whedon himself acknowledges that he gave him more prominence than expected, to the point of overshadowing the rest of the heroes.

“Finally, we got Scarlett, and then I realized that I had written the entire movie around the Wasp,” explains Whedon. “Oops. I was overcompensating,” he concludes.