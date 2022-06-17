the kit must be purchased in the dark

Beyoncé is about to return, at the end of July she will launch the new album entitled “(act i) Renaissance” and will accompany him to the Renaissance box, or rather her official merchandise. The only small “inconvenience”? The kit is invisible and nothing is known about its contents.

Beyoncé is back: after staying away from the spotlight and music for a long time, yesterday she announced that on July 29th she will launch her new album entitled (act i) Renaissance. The news literally drove fans crazy 6 years later Lemonade (his latest work), will finally have the chance to see Queen B on stage again. For the moment the pop star has limited herself to posing on the cover in a super glamorous version but that was enough to make the hype grow. What’s more, you also unveiled the official merchandising, the only small “inconvenience”? It is “invisible” and fans will have to buy it “in the dark”.

Everything you need to know about Beyoncé merchandising

The album (act i) Renaissance it will be accompanied by the Renaissance box, which is Beyoncé’s official merchandise. This was revealed by the dedicated page @ShopBeyonce, which however defined the set as “invisible”. What does it mean? We only know that the box certainly contains a t-shirt and a cd but nothing is known about their design or the glamorous details of the project. Fans are simply given the choice of black boxes with Pose 1, 2, 3, 4 written on it, which made them think of a possible subdivision of the album into 4 chapters. Why exactly 4? It would be the singer’s favorite number (her birthday and Jay-Z’s are 4, their wedding anniversary is 4, the Roman symbol IV would be hidden in the name Blue Ivy).

Beyoncè’s mystery box

“The blind date” with Beyoncé

For Beyoncé fans, therefore, buying the merchandising of the new album will be a real “blind date” but, despite this, there would already be many who want to “grab it”. For the moment the boxes can be ordered on the cantate’s official website and will be shipped on 29 July 2022. How many will indulge in this madness? The only certain thing is that only a diva like Queen B can afford to throw such a mysterious idea without everyone wondering whether or not it is a scam. Will the singer provide any new details on the matter in the coming weeks?