The Keanu Reeves comic: violence, ‘gore’ and an immortal antihero

I saw the image of a guy punching a guy through the chest and out his back, ripping off his arms… I don’t know why, but it occurred to me. And while she tells it, Keanu Reeves he makes the gesture with his fist, as if his character, in the throes of madness, impaled an enemy in the chest in the middle of a Viking battle and ripped out his entrails. It’s not one of his movies. It is part of the script of his comic, his first and brutal comic of his: BRZRKR (Pronounce Berserker, like the warriors who in Nordic legends fought possessed by fury in a kind of mystical-violent trance).

Keanu Reeves as a comic book author? Yes, accompanied by the scriptwriter Matt Kindt and the cartoonist Ron Garney, who have been responsible for shaping your idea. And it has been a complete success in the United States: the publisher Boom! released 600,000 copies of the first issue in September 2021, ahead of the expected launch of the new Matrix. The 12-volume staple comic is published monthly and Netflix has already announced a movie (which will star Reeves himself) and an animated series. BRZRKR It arrives in Spain thanks to Planeta, which will also publish it in Mexico and South America.

BRZRKR has been a hit in the United States, a great success supported by the figure of Keanu Reeves, who had a media rebirth with the saga John Wick, from which this comic drinks a lot. Its impact in Europe will be tremendous as soon as the live-action Netflix film is released, says David Hernando, editorial director of Planeta Cic.

In a way, BRZRKR concentrates some of the emblematic films of Keanu Reeves, starting with the John Wick saga, a thriller that premiered in 2014 and is already in its third film -at least two others are missing, in addition to spin offs several-, with their corresponding adaptations to comics and videogames. If each new delivery of John Wick is more violent than the previous one, BRZRKR is an orgy of blood on paper, with great detail gores (intestines, hanging eyes or the fist scene, of course).

But in the short first number, you can also guess an argument with a certain philosophical background and the psychological tribulations that will torment B, the mysterious protagonist who is physically the same as Keanu Reeves. B is a cursed immortal, he is 80,000 years old and has made a deal with the United States Army, which employs him as a ruthless killing machine in exchange for restoring him to mortality. But sometimes memories assail B, including his own birth during Prehistory (throughout the 12 issues there will be flashbacks to different times in the history of mankind).

The identification with Keanu Reeves is such that the comic begins with a nod to the 2010 photo that went viral and became the meme Sad Keanu: the actor sitting on a bench, in a rueful attitude, while eating a sandwich. In the comic it has been replaced sandwich for a more aesthetic and dramatic rain. MS: The Matrix pill. But here B does not have to choose between red and blue, because he takes a bicolor as part of his medication to recover mortality. It’s a bit meta-referential, Reeves admitted in the American presentation of the comic. And more winks will come in the next issues…

The fact of differentiating reality from fiction (in terms of B’s ​​memories and history) may be a parallel with the Matrix. The absolute violence that these pages distill is a mirror of John Wick. And we could almost say that the non-stop action reminds us of Speed!, compares Hernando. Yes, the rhythm of BRZRKR is pure adrenaline. Because of its brutality, each page takes your breath away. When drawing the first issue, I got on a nice Ducati or something, and I haven’t stopped since, because the speed kept increasing, admits Ron Garney, who had already drawn Spiderman, Daredevil or Captain America. But this is his most violent comic, a bet by the new fashion editorial in the United States, Boom!, which has published well-known indie phenomena such as There is something killing children (over a million copies, something unheard of for a horror comic) or Once and Future. Now Keanu Reeves is (and will be) the new protagonist of the indie more violent.