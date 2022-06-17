the impossible love of Matt Damon and Emily Blunt

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt star in ‘Hidden Destiny’, the film that La 1 broadcasts tonight.

David Norris (Matt Damon) is an ambitious and greedy man devoted entirely to politics. When David is about to win a seat in the United States Senate, he meets a beautiful and modern dancer, Elise Sellas (Emily Blunt), a young woman very different from the rest of the women who have appeared in David’s life so far. the. Over time, David begins to realize the strong feelings he has towards Elise.but some mysterious characters will try to keep the couple as far away as possible.

Readers of Philip K Dick find plenty of reasons to throw your hands up over this (very unfaithful) adaptation of one of his first stories, but it’s better to see the end result, a multi-room romance that has been infected by some of the writer’s obsessions.

In the film that La Sexta broadcasts this Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., David then discovers that he is facing the agents of Destiny, some men completely willing to use the powers at their disposal to prevent the couple from joining. Once he understands this, the young man will have to make a difficult decision: either accept the decision of destiny and get away from Elise forever, or risk and face the established putting before all the love he feels towards the girl.

Matt Damon once again demonstrates his talent for getting into the skin of his characters without resorting to poses or overacting, to embody them with absolute naturalness. Hidden destination It is the writer’s first work George Nolfauthor of, among others, the scripts for Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum (‘The Bourne Ultimatum’, 2007), thanks to which it coincided with Matt Damonto whom he proposed from the beginning, years ago, to star in an interesting story of Philip K Dick that I was adapting.

