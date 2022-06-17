The hoax that accuses George Clooney and Barack Obama of “pedophiles” and of kidnapping a girl Maldita.es

In recent days, some images have been circulating in which former United States President Barack Obama can supposedly be seen together with actor George Clooney, assuring that they are “pedophiles” by implying that both would have allegedly captured a minor in a private yacht. But it is a conspiracy that does not provide any type of evidence and in other images taken from another perspective you can see how the two men are not alone on the boat with the alleged girl, but there are more people. In addition, the meeting was widely covered by various media outlets.

In the content that is broadcast You can see some images in which it is implied that Barack Obama and George Clooney would have captured a minor in a private boat. The photograph shows the two men and what appears to be a girl’s head poking out from the deck.

Through a reverse search of the images, we can see that it is a companion on the trip that the Obama family took in June 2019 with George Clooney in Lake Como, in northern Italy, near the property he maintains. the actor in the area, as indicated DailyMail.

A multitude of media and portals echoed the visit. While we have been able to see the first snapshot published on portals such as the Economistthe second comes from the Just Jared portal.

In other images, the person they identify as a “girl” can be seen along with other people who are on the boat, in addition to Obama and Clooney.

In a video published by the local media The Province of Como, it is seen how the passengers arrive at a villa. The first to be seen in the images is precisely the person identified as the “girl”. Then appear the lawyer and wife of George Clooney, Amal Clooney, and the former US first lady Michelle Obama.

Photo of the person identified as the “girl” in the viral content.

Amal Clooney (l) together with Michelle Obama (2i)

In statements to the verification unit of AFPthe photographer of the Italian agency ANSA Matteo Bazzi, who captured the viral image, assured that he did not see anything suspicious at the time and that he “was not aware” of what was being said about his photo.

Obama’s niece

In a similar hoax, a photo of Obama hugging a girl in 2015 who had allegedly been found dead went viral. However, the girl was his own niece, named Savita Ng, and the one who appeared dead in the second image was a different person, as we already told in cursed.es.

Is Savita Ng the girl who also appears in the photo with Obama and Clooney? Although since cursed.es We have not been able to verify it independently, we have verified that Konrad Ng, the girl’s father, uploaded photos of Lake Como (where the viral image was taken) to Instagram in June 2019, a date that coincides with the stay of the former president and actor in that same place.

As we say, it is not the first time that we see content that tries to link the former president of the United States with pedophilia. Since cursed.es We already explained how Obama had not been photographed with a girl whose body was later found. The snapshot portrays the former president’s niece, Savita Ng, during her visit to the White House on December 4, 2015, and bears no relation to the corpsewhich was found in Indonesia in October 2015, two months before the Obama photograph.

This disinformation follows the line of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which argues that Trump is in a secret war against an alleged elite that sexually exploits children around the world.