The hilarious parody of ‘Titanic’ that replaces Kate Winslet with the feline star OwlKitty and an unexpected twist ending

As much as we have seen titanicathe iconic James Cameron movie that has been shown on television countless times, the ‘new’ trailer that now sweeps the social networks presents a film a bit quirky and that will surprise more than one.

It’s about a fun montage which, as a parody, shows images from the film that, although they are very similar to the original, have little or nothing to do with it.





And it is that on this occasion, although Leonado DiCaprio appears as the main protagonist, the same does not happen with his co-star, Kate Winslet, who has been replaced by feline star OwlKitty.

They reinterpret peak and iconic moments of the filmthose who have recorded in their retina all the viewers who have seen it -even once- in these first 25 years of life that the film by James Cameron. Yes indeed, although the parody keeps the scenes intact, it has an unexpected twist ending which makes it even more delirious and has caused it to go viral on social networks.

Everything, how could it be otherwise, to the beat of My Heart Will Go Onthe unforgettable theme of Celine Dion.

You have to remember that OwlKitty, real name Lizzy, is a cat who has become an internet star, where she is followed by almost a million people on Instagram and more than 1.5 million on YouTube. Behind them are Thibault Charroppin and Olivia Boone, a couple from Portland who are experts in Photoshop and content editing.

Lizzy has appeared in numerous series and movies such as starwars, Jurassic Park, Home alone either Game of Thrones.