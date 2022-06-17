The great phrases of Meryl Streep that will make you love her

He has been in the world of cinema for almost five decades and, at 72, is still active chaining one project after another. Meryl Streep recently shot the movie ‘Don’t look up’ with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio and it seems that there could be a third of one of her greatest hits, ‘Mamma mia’. Fans of the musical have been asking for him for a long time and his wish could come true, with the veteran actress in the cast, of course. Throughout her career, we have seen her masterfully interpret hundreds of very diverse characters that have shown her versatility and have made her an icon of Hollywood. But, in addition, the personality of the protagonist of ‘Out of Africa’ and her reflections make her a source of inspiration. In interviews, movies, speeches… the actress knows how to make a mark. Surely you have ever shared any of their popular phrases and it is not for less, there are some that are not wasted.

Some sound more like advice than simple thoughtsothers are mere opinions, that coincide with those of the majority. An example is what he says about equality “Women: don’t worry about your appearance, about what makes you different or strange; that is your strength.” others are full of spirits and they urge us to love ourselves as we are, to leave shame and fear behind and accept our wrinkles, old age and live life every day, which is really what counts. The thing does not stop there, it also has phrases that must be highlighted about feelings encouraging you to love yourself and turn a deaf ear to all other people’s opinions. He explains it this way: “In the end, what matters is what you feel, not what your mom or another actress told you, but that small but latent voice inside you.. The education It is another of the issues to which Streep attaches great importance and assures that having a university degree does not translate into showing off good manners… it is just a role.

Patience, desires, determination, motherhood and family, courage, feelings, xenophobia… Know your most inspiring quotes and fill yourself with the best attitude. We have collected some our favorite quotestake a look and choose yours to celebrate that this 2021 we could see Meryl on screen twice: in ‘Don’t look up’ and in a new installment of ‘Mamma mía’