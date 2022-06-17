The Gran Turismo movie already has a plot, release date and director

There is no doubt that Grand Touring It is one of the best valued franchises by driving lovers. It may have its virtues and its defects, but if something is undeniable, it is the love behind the video game. From the first moment you can see that it has been a game created by and for motor enthusiasts. Now, the virtual environment of Gran Turismo will be brought to theaters in the form of a movie.

In February 2022, the successful video game Unchartedwas adapted to the big screen with two big names attached: Tom Hollandfrom Marvel, and the successful action star Mark Wahlberg. The film, which did not receive the best reviews, ended up grossing just over $400 million worldwide. That means the movie adaptation has been successful enough for producers to tap into the huge market in adapting video games to the big screen.

All this history goes back to tomb Raider, Mortal Kombat, resident Evil, need for speed and many other console classics. So next in line is Gran Turismo. The project already has a deputy director and that is Neill Blomkamp(Elysium, District 9)with Columbia Pictures behind (which is owned by Sony, like the video game). The script comes from Jason Hall, with Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan coming from PlayStation Productions as producers, along with Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti as advisers.

According to dead linethe film is “based on a true story” and will follow the life of a teenage Gran Turismo gamer, whose video game skills lead him to win a series of races. nissan to become a real professional racing driver. If this story sounds familiar to you, it is basically because it is a true story: the GT Academy was created in 2008 to give the best Gran Turismo players the opportunity to become authentic professional drivers in the world of real racing.

Returning to the film, it seems that the cast has not yet been confirmed, but it does have a release date: the August 11, 2023, which is sooner than anyone expected. Gran Turismo is considered the gold standard for realism in racing games thanks to its meticulously rendered cars and tracks. That has generally taken precedence over plot, but hopefully it means we’ll get some quality racing scenes on screen, as we’ll presumably see in the Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt production.

Gran Turismo is not the next adaptation of PlayStation games by any means. There is a series of Horizon Zero Dawn in development at Netflix, a twisted metal starring Will Arnett, and The Last of Us has just finished filming and will premiere sometime next year on the HBO platform. There is also a movie Ghost of Tsushima in the works from Sony, and a TV show from God of Warwhich will begin development soon for Amazon Prime Video.

