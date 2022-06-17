The five outfits that have made Cardi B a fashion icon

Since Cardi-B rose to stardom The rapper has become a benchmark in both music and fashion. With a unique style, the interpreter of WAP He grabs headlines thanks to his styling at each event he attends, approving with a very good grade.

Dand among all his outfits5 of them stand out. These are designs with which the singer has left everyone with their mouths open and that, after wearing them, They have immediately become fashion history.

5. MET Gala of 2018

Cardi B at the 2018 MET Gala. GTRES

In the 2018 Met GalaCardi B left everyone in awe with a amazing gem-encrusted dress by Moschino and signed by Jeremy Scottwho was his companion during the night.

With a headdress studded with golden ornaments on her voluminous natural curls, the singer showed off her pregnancy in a lush dress. The leg opening and plunging neckline imbued the singer with a heavenly aura, full of feminine power.

Without a doubt, this image of Cardi B is the one that comes to mind when the song plays God is a Woman of Ariana Grande.

4. 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B and Offset at the 2019 Grammy Awards. GTRES

Cardi B resurrected Thierry Mugler’s name during the 2019 Grammy Awards. The singer wore a dress vintage which designer presented at the parade of 1995 Haute Couture.

Is about piece in black velvet with pink satin that opened at the hip, emulating the figure of a woman emerging from a shell, as if it were a Venus. the body in color naked with sequins was accompanied by a pearl in the navel and several rows of pearls, both on the neck and hips, simulating the tail of a mermaid. Finally, the dress was finished off with opera gloves made of the same fabric as the inside of the shell.

3. Picking up her Grammys in 2019

Cardi B picking up her Grammy at the 2019 award show. GTRES

The singer made history on Grammy night in 2019 by becoming the first woman to win the award for best rap album solo and went to pick it up in a worthy design for the occasion.

Cardi appeared on stage with another piece vintage by Thierry Mugler this time in a dress with fringed gloves from the 1997 sewing collection Les Insectes What did you wear to collect the award?

The soft ‘V’ neckline from which more fringes hung, ended very sharply below the singer’s shoulders, from which two straps of the same material fell that rested on her arms. The most impressive thing about the dress were the gloves, from which XXL fringes hung.

2. Everything green in Paris

During Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B has left several outfits memorableamong them, the total look green with which he visited the Arc de Triomphe in the French capital.

For the occasion, the singer wore a green jumpsuit designed by Richard Quinn which consisted of a long-sleeved shirt that turned into gloves and he covered his head in some kind of old-fashioned baby cap.

The pants, on the other hand, were pleated and somewhat reminiscent of the fabric that covered the bow. With a wide waist and a baggy air, they ended up completely covering her feet.

From the social networks they appreciated that the outfits Cardi looked like the sunflower jumpsuit that Will Smith once wore in an episode of The prince of Bel Air.

1. To the ‘Hunger Games’ dressed as Schiaparelli

Following on from this year’s Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B graced the streets of the capital in a surreal design by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli.

The rapper wore a coat tweed with gold inlays on the chest and a collar of the same color with eye designs. However, the most notable piece of his ensemble was a gigantic golden headdress that included sunglasses.

With a futuristic style, The singer conquered the critics with an impeccable design by Schiaparelli that managed to capture all eyes while she took a walk to discover the charm of Paris.

Kollin Carter, Cardi’s hairstylist, has achieved that the artist has become quite a consecrated icon in the world of fashionmoving away from the most conservative ensembles and embracing a transgressive and unforgettable classy style.