The fights between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson since they coincided in ‘Fast & Furious’

They say that all families have their frictions, but the one of fast and furious he has had them practically since his two great hierarchs met, Vin Diesel Y Dwayne Johnson. There are more and more disagreements between the two actors, so it is best to look back and recap how the story between the two has been since the tensions began.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson met for the first time in the saga with Fast & Furious 5one of the most remembered and beloved films of the saga for its incredible settings (especially everything related to Brazil) and the introduction in the story of the character of The Rock, the agent luke hobbs. Although in this fifth installment Hobbs was a threat to the family, in the following he would become a powerful ally for Toretto and his family.

However, not everything was going to be a bed of roses and everything began to go wrong with a post by Dwayne Johnson himself in August 2016, when the filming of Fast & Furious 8. In that Instagram post, The Rock commented the following: “There is no other franchise that makes my blood boil more than this one. My female co-stars are always amazing and I love them. However, my male co-stars are a different story.”

“Some behave like men of integrity and true professionals, while others don’t. Those who don’t are too cowardly to do anything about it.”“, affirmed the actor, accompanying him with one of his qualifying marks of the house, candyass, derogatory term that would come to mean something like “ladybug”.

As most can imagine, the comment did not sit well within The Family, and days later Dwayne Johnson had to write another post to reduce tensions: “The family will have differences of opinion and fundamental beliefs. For me, conflict can be a good thing, when followed by great resolution.. I grew up in an environment of healthy conflict and I welcome it. And, like any family, we thrive on conflict. At the end of the day, the co-stars of F8 and I agree on the most important thing: to deliver an incredible film to the world.”

However, as much as The Rock tried to pick up cable, the damage had already been done. From that moment, Vin Diesel began to give his own version of the story in different interviews: “I think some things can be exaggerated. I don’t think that was his intention. I know you appreciate how hard I work on this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.“, a term that he would begin to use repeatedly to refer to Johnson.

Paternalism and “siblings”

The best part came next when Diesel, trying to act as his own character in the saga, gave a truly paternalistic message towards his partner: “I protect the franchise. I protect everyone, including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he will ever know. And it does not matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it. He knowsDiesel said. “Dwayne only has one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one older brother in this movie world and that’s me,” he said in an interview.

As expected, Johnson was also not very amused by Diesel’s response and especially that he referred to him as “Uncle Dwayne” and called himself his “big brother”: “I only have one older brother and he’s my half brother, that’s all.“. The tensions between the two grew but in pursuit of the success of the saga they relaxed for a while, especially when Johnson got his spin-off with Jason Statham in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and thanked Vin Diesel for recognizing the film.

But the peace did not last long. In an interview, Johnson revealed that the friction with Diesel continued to exist, and it was such that they had had to shoot their scenes to Fast & Furious 8 separately. In The Rock’s words”there was a fundamental difference in philosophies on how to approach filmmaking and collaboration“.





If one spoke like this in the rollstone, the other did not take long to answer him through another medium, Men’s Health. In it he came to doubt Johnson’s acting qualities and to say that, as a producer, he had needed to give The Rock “a lot of tough love” to get him to get the performance he asked for.

All this ended, how could it be otherwise, with Johnson staying out of Fast & Furious 9 due to “scheduling problems”. Nobody doubts that he is a busy man, but it was hard to believe that he would stay out of something as big as the ninth installment. Be that as it may, we come to the final part of the story, what has happened in recent months since the premiere of the last film in the saga.

Reconciliation: Impossible

At this time Dwayne Johnson has made it very clear that he does not close the doors to retaking his character as Hobbs, but the truth is that he has not the slightest interest in sharing the screen with Diesel. Not only that, but confessed that several members of the film had personally thanked him for standing up to Diesel and that they supported him. Without giving names, of course, but suggesting that he is not the only one who does not agree with the methods of the actor who plays Toretto.

With the occasional wink and jokes in between like the one that slipped into Red alertin recent weeks Vin Diesel wanted to force the situation completely and publicly beg Johnson to return to the saga: “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the end of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. Not a holiday goes by without you and them sending good wishes… But the time has come. legacy awaits“, he dedicated to him in an Instagram post.





That has been the straw that broke the camel’s back, because Dwayne Johnson has reacted virulently to Diesel’s proposal, which he calls manipulative: “Vin’s recent public post is an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that she brought her children into this, or the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of this. The two of us already talked about this months ago and we reached a very clear agreement“, he commented in an interview.

It is not known if The Rock will return in the event of a sequel to Hobbs&Shaw, but what does seem clear is that whatever there was at the time with Diesel is completely broken and it is impossible for us to see the two great colossi of current action cinema together on screen.

