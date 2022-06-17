The emotional message with which Val Kilmer celebrated his reunion with Tom Cruise

The American actor Val Kilmer celebrated with an emotional message on social networks his reunion with Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick“, the film that is sweeping theaters around the world.

“36 years later…I’m still your partner,” he wrote. Kilmer by sharing an image of the emotional reunion between Iceman and Maverick that takes place in the sequel to Top Gun.

