The emotional message with which Val Kilmer celebrated his reunion with Tom Cruise

The American actor Val Kilmer celebrated with an emotional message on social networks his reunion with Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick“, the film that is sweeping theaters around the world.

“36 years later…I’m still your partner,” he wrote. Kilmer by sharing an image of the emotional reunion between Iceman and Maverick that takes place in the sequel to Top Gun.

Admittedly, not many cast members from the first Top Gun returned for the sequel, but Val Kilmer He said present with his iconic Iceman character in one of the most emotional and celebrated scenes of the film.

Kilmer He is battling throat cancer and underwent a tracheotomy a few months ago, which is why he has some speech difficulties that were portrayed during his participation in “Top Gun: Maverick”.

The emotional scene that the actors shared in the sequel

While some fans scolded Kilmer For “spoiling” part of his reunion with Maverick, others celebrated his publication and sent him strength so that he can overcome his health problems.

“The best scene in the movie”, “That moment made me cry”, “It was moving to see them together”, were some of the comments he received Kilmer in his post, which quickly went viral on social media.

