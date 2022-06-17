The Emmys try unsuccessfully as a presenter to Chris Rock after the altercation of Will Smith at the Oscars

The next edition of the Emmy Awards is looking for a presenter. And among the first tested is none other than Chris Rockwhich is in high demand since his notorious altercation with Will Smith at past Oscars.







In fact, his name sounds strong to present the Oscars 2023, although for now it is the producers of the Emmys who have sent him an informal offer. An offer that Rock has rejected, according to reports Deadline.

The comedian and actor, who for now has not spoken publicly about the slap he received from Will Smith at the Oscars, although he did on his monologue tour, will therefore not be the next Emmy presenter. Either Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnsonanother of the tested, according to the aforementioned media.

Therefore, the great gala of American television is still looking for a presenter with three months to go before its celebration, According to Deadline, those responsible for the broadcast hope to have as master of ceremonies a face linked to NBC, the network that will broadcast the Emmy next September 12.

Chris Rock as a former member of Saturday night Liveand The Rock, as producer of the autobiographical series YoungRock, they met this requirement. However, his refusal forces us to continue looking, although having seen the first names tested, it seems that the producers of the Emmys are aiming high for this year’s gala.