The dynasty of millions: Who is currently the richest Kardashian? – Em – 06/16/2022

Thanks to his controversial moments, love scandals and the 20 seasons of the series that documented his routine, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the kardashian family Jenner is perhaps one of the best known in the world of celebrities.

robert kardashian, American lawyer who became known for defending American football player OJ Simpson, accused of murdering his wife Nicole; Y Chris Jennerwhose last name at the time was Houghton, were married from 1978 to 1990. From their marriage were born Kourtney, kim , khloe Y rob kardashian. But after their divorce, Kris remarried the then-athlete. Bruce Jenner -now Caitlyn Jenner —, and added two more members to his family: Kendall Y Kylie Jenner.

Kris Jenner ($190 million)

She is known for being the matriarch of the Kardashian clan JennerIn addition to being in charge of managing her daughters’ careers, the businesswoman had a great influence on the creation of the reality show about the family in 2007, which, in addition to being a direct access to the life and routine of its members, represented a great economic benefit for all.

Thanks to the fact that the reality show was on the air for 14 years, his role as a manager and to a certain extent an influencer, the heritage of Chris Jenner is US$ 190 million, approximately. But which of his daughters currently has the most money?

Kim Kardashian ($1.8 billion)

According to Forbes, currently Kim Kardashian is the sister who has more money, adding US$ 1,800 million between businesses and social networks. already surpassed the least of all, Kylie Jenner. Before being an acclaimed socialite, Kim, ex-wife of the singer kanye-west and current girlfriend of the comedian Peter Davidsonworked as a stylist and assistant in Hollywood, being Paris Hilton one of his main clients.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022. Photo: AFP

But most of his fortune was obtained thanks to his participation in his family reality show; she also racked up big numbers thanks to the mobile game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” which was all about styling and following the story of a kim kardashian animated.

It is said that the businesswoman receives more than US$ 300,000 for her Instagram posts, although she has also given more importance to her businesses, among which her underwear brand “Skims” and her beauty line “KKW Beauty” stand out. and its most recently launched “Skkn”, a line dedicated to skin care.

Kylie Jenner ($900 million)

During the year 2020, being considered the youngest billionaire in history, Kylie He starred in a cover in “Forbes” magazine, however, after an investigation, the magazine reported that they had received false figures and therefore retracted said publication.

Thanks to this confusion, there was doubt about Kylie’s true heritage, but Forbes places her, this year, as the owner of an estate of US $ 900 million. Like the rest of her family, Kylie made significant profits from her reality show and although she did not fully dedicate herself to modeling like her sister Kendall, she has also starred in some magazine covers and both launched a paid mobile application in which they provided advice. .

Photo: Instagram

Although since 2015 its main business is the company Kylie Cosmetics, which has gradually created various beauty products, from lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes and illuminators. The company gained popularity thanks to the famous ‘lip kit’, a lipstick and liner duo to achieve Kylie’s iconic lips.

According to different figures, Kylie Cosmetics generated just over US $ 175 million between 2018 and 2019, although currently its profits have decreased as a result of the fact that Kylie sold half of the company to Coty Inc for 600 million dollars and due to competition in the market.

Kourtney Kardashian ($65 million)

The older sister of the Kardashians has a net worth of US$ 65 million, according to Forbes, a figure that she has accumulated thanks to her participation in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, with which she earned more than US$ 4 million per season.

Although it was a great source of his income, Kourtneywho had an intermittent relationship with Scott Disick and with whom he fathered his three children: Mason, Penelope Scotland and Reign, he decided to stop participating in said program, which caused the family to start thinking about ending it.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the 94th Academy Awards. Photo: AFP

On top of that, Kourtney has social media endorsements, from which she earns approximately $250K, and currently has a lifestyle blog called “Poosh.”

Khloe Kardashian ($50 million)

Khloe Kardashian at the MET Gala 2022. Photo: AFP

In addition to her appearance on her family’s main reality show, the socialite also had one called “Khloe & Lamar“, which was based on showing the married life he shared with the former basketball player, Lamar Odom, which allowed him to establish his estate. But khloe She is also known for her work as a presenter on the program “Challenge your body”, in which she provides her advice and experience with losing weight.

Similarly, he has managed to establish his brand of jeans and denim clothing “Good American” for curvaceous bodies.

Kendall Jenner ($45 million)

is finally Kendall Jennerwho at 26 years old has a heritage of US $ 45 million, which is mostly thanks to his work as a model for different brands, such as Calvin Klein, a brand for which he is an ambassador, Chanel, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi , Bottega Veneta, Balmain and Victoria’s Secret.

The model was considered by “Forbes” during 2017 as the best paid in her industry and thanks to her popularity, it is common to see her in various parades during fashion weeks. But Kendall also ventured as a businesswoman by launching her “818” tequila brand, for which she has received criticism accusing her of cultural appropriation.

Kendall Jenner

Although so far he has not given up and the drink is promoted at major events such as the Coachella Festival or on his sisters’ Instagram accounts.