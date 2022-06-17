The diet of Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, to maintain his muscles



Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ retains his physique at 49 thanks to training and his strict diet



The actor eats about seven times a day and ingests between 6,000 and 8,000 calories in a single day



He takes one day off a week to eat what he likes the most, like a good hamburger

Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ He is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, one of the most successful on social networks and, without a doubt, one of the best physically fit. This is not new, before dedicating himself to acting he already had an imposing physique because he was a professional wrestlerreaching fame at the end of the 90s and consecrating himself as a star in the 2000s with his appearances on the big screen, so much so that he has become one of the highest paid actors of the Hollywood elite. Although professional wrestling is no longer a part of his life, the actor has maintained his body and volume thanks to the training he already follows. a strict diet that not everyone can follow.

Almost 8,000 calories daily

Almost unintentionally, over the last 20 years ‘The Rock’ has become a world star starring in great film sagas such as ‘Fast & Furious, creating big businesses around his image or gaining hundreds of thousands of followers on social networks every day to make him an influencer. Even with all this, the actor has time to carry out his workouts and his demanding diet to maintain her figure at 49 years old.

Seeing his physique, it is logical that in his menu there is high presence of protein and carbohydratesbut perhaps what is most striking is that ‘The Rock’ eat about seven times a day so that your metabolism remains active, although it always depends on the planning you have for your day. In total, depending on the day, the actor arrives at consume between 6,000 and 8,000 calories in a single day. However, your personal trainer is the one who helps you adapt your diet depending on your specific needs or according to the project for which you are preparing.

How is your diet?

To start the day, fruit, oatmeal or eggs are not lacking in Dwayne Johnson’s breakfast. In any case, this is his first breakfast, since in the second he usually eats rice and some meat, usually chicken, to take carbohydrates after a workout. When it comes to eating, it doesn’t vary much. take meat, chicken or buffalo, for example, to which you add some vegetables. In order not to get dizzy, for snack and dinner he usually eats very similar meals to those of the rest of the day.

All this is usually accompanied by Water, He drinks about three liters a day. However, a few years ago he commented that he ate cod in six of his seven meals daily to build your current physique. In 2016 he stated that he had replaced cod with other proteins such as beef, chicken or salmon.

But this is not always the case, ‘La Roca’ is saved one day a week to eat whatever you want and thus escape from their routine diet. What do you like the most? A good greasy hamburger, a plate of fries, some other sweet or even alcohol, although for that he takes the opportunity to promote himself and posts photos of his brand of tequila.