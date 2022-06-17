The dark world’? Don’t worry, Chris Hemsworth doesn’t either.

Thor’s character began to function well as a result of the first avengersbut nevertheless its origin film and its sequel have always been considered one of the weakest productions within the marvelite universe. The direction and humor that Taika Waititi brought to the character thanks to Thor: Ragnarök offered a new version that would conquer the fans. Now, in just over half a month, the New Zealand director and actor will repeat forces in Thor: Love and thunder. Promoting what will be one of the shortest House of Ideas films to date, Hemsworth recalled in an interview with Vanity Fair, how badly the premiere of The dark world.

“I was not enthusiastic about what I had done in Thor 2. I was a little disappointed with what he had done, I didn’t think he had grown the character in any way. I did not think that he had shown the audience something unexpected and different, ”said the Australian actor to the medium.

the actor of tyler rake He also talked about how liberating it was to do the third part and his conversation with Waititi before shooting the film: “I really wanted to break the mold. And I told this to Taika. I think the conversation we had was, ‘I’m really bored with Thor,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m really bored with Thor, too,’” recalled Hemsworth. “Then we decided not to get bored. And every time that feeling came into play, we went in a different direction.”

The star commented that there was never any problem with Kevin Feige’s team, since from that phase of Marvel they wanted to give a relevant twist to the character, so that he would stop being so predictable. In Thor: Love and thunder will be presented to mighty thor, with Jane Foster raising the God of Thunder’s reconstructed hammer. A heroic appearance that reveals a more than likely replacement of the character within the titular line of superheroes Will this latest installment mean the end of Thor? Will the butcher of gods played by Christian Bale kill him? Fans are always going to want more of the character than ever. ragnarokconquered his most geek side.

Thor: Love and thunder will hit theaters next july 8positioning itself as the great blockbuster of the summer.