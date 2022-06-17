the comedian has already refused

There is still a summer to divide us from the next night of the Emmy: the award ceremony that will involve, as every year, the most followed TV shows will not take place before September, but this is obviously the right time to start thinking about the conductors issue, with production that seems to be aiming rather high.

In fact, in these hours two names have emerged out of all: the first is that of Dwayne Johnson who, after rewriting the plot of Black Adam in view of his debut in the DC cinematic universe, could then try his hand as a host. However, this is a difficult solution to implement: the rejection of the Jumanji star is in fact already given as very probable.

Certainly there is the refusal of Chris Rock: fresh from the traumatic experience of the last night of the Oscars (after which, by the way, Rock made it clear that he did not want to insult Will Smith during his shows), the comedian would be offered the opportunity to make up for himself by hosting an evening equally prestigious (probably, one would say to be ill-thought-out, precisely with the idea of ​​riding the wave of scandal).

Good Chris has it though the invitation has already been declinedwhich is why it is rather unlikely that the Rock / The Rock duo will show up on stage next September: it seems clear, however, that the idea of ​​Done + Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment is to involve leading names.