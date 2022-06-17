The business behind Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars

Do you remember who won the Oscar for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ or ‘Best Picture’ this year? Perhaps yes because he is a great movie buff, but the ceremony of this 2022 went down in history for the Will Smith slap host Chris Rock, This image crossed borders and entered the annals, not precisely because it was successful, but because controversy. Ten years of disqualification from the Film Academy, rehabilitation therapy, and lifelong fame for being violent earned the actor men in black this reaction, although more unknown has been its economic impactwhich has also been for the star, and very positive.











The sales of his autobiography, entitled Will, they have multiplied in these last two and a half months, a book in which the interpreter shares the episodes of domestic violence that he witnessed as a child by his father.

Forbes magazine has reported that the actor’s memoirs leaked after the Oscars in the top 3 best-selling books in the United States, position from which he did not move in the following four weeks. Will returned to the list after the violent incident, occupying position 75 in the list of the 150 best sellers and second place in the digital section.

the protagonist of Williams method, the film for which he won the Oscar for ‘Best Actor’ this year, recalled in his biography the mistreatment his mother suffered for years at the hands of his father and, in fact, after his blow to Rock, he apologized to him and later condemned “violence in all its forms” on social networks, since “it is poisonous and destructive.” All in all, the film that earned him the award from the Film Academy has reached number one among the most watched content on HBO Max in recent months.

Either way, the personal and lifetime price that Smith has had to pay –and will pay in the future– for that reprehensible episode that surely exceeds all the millions of dollars that he could have earned at the cost of the slap.