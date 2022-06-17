the best maps based on the horror saga

Now that the Saw Minecraft Games have kicked off, surely you are wondering how to play the map of Minecraft with your friends? Saw, the Minecraft adventure that we are enjoying on the Auronplay, Ibai, Rubius and company channels.

Unfortunately, only those invited to the event can access the server created by Eufonia Game Studio, but that does not mean that you are going to run out of your share of saw map in minecraft. In fact there are quite a handful of good options to grab onto.

Best Saw Minecraft Maps

We start with a small and short but well done map that will be perfect to start in this series of adventures of Minecraft based on Saw. Overcoming the challenge is relatively easy but requires thinking beyond the basics, so it will be a good training for what is to come in the following ones.





We jump to a much more ambitious map called Saw I, as if it were part of the first movie. The test has nothing to do with what was seen in the mythical horror film, but it is quite a show with more than one twist that you can enjoy alone or in company.





We leveled up once again thanks to the creator of the previous map, who with Saw II wanted to go a little further, shaping a much longer, larger and more detailed adventure that fans of the horror franchise will love. Eight different traps await you and even the possibility of finding a good or a bad ending.





We close with Saw III, the last map of this adventure for Minecraft that continues the plot of the two previous scenarios (it is essential to have played them before to be able to overcome the traps without problems). Like the rest of this little saga, the map is completely in Spanish, so you won’t have any problem understanding what to do. Let the game begin.





How to play Saw Minecraft

In order to access the saw minecraft maps you simply have to follow the steps marked by each creator in the pages that we have been linking. In the best of cases, what you are going to find is a simple installer that will take care of doing everything for you, but there are some maps in which you have to do an additional step.

In the worst case you will have to find the folder where you have installed Minecraft in the search engine and copy the necessary folders of each map in its corresponding folder as indicated on each of the pages of each map.

