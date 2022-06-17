The 5 Amber Heard movies you should see and were key to her acting career

The race of Amber Heard has been overshadowed by her personal and judicial conflict with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the most followed legal battle since the tapes of Pamela Anderson Y Tommy Lee. A career that would begin in the music video industry and later in secondary roles in titles such as super smoked, B.Welcome to Zombieland, Magic Mike XXL, Machete KillSW The Danish girl.

In addition to being a luxury secondary in some popular titles of the past decade, Amber Heard has also been the protagonist of feature films such as the horror film All the boys love Mandy Lane (2006).

After trying his luck on television, with it canceled after its third episode The Playboy Club, Amber Heard starred with uneven fortune in film titles, of which we select here those that could be most representative.

Amber Heard in ‘Locked Up’ cinemania

‘Locked Up’, by John Carpenter (The Ward, 2010)

Coincidences of life, Amber Heard’s first title as a leading actress is the latest feature film directed by horror master John Carpenter. And unfortunately it is not one of the best works of the director of classics like Halloween night, The Thing either They are alive. Quite the contrary.

Part precursor to the pop frenzy of Zack Snyder titled sucker-punch (in its fusion of the real and the fictional and both being located in a psychiatric hospital), the film is almost a humorous and direct to video store version of a contemporary of his: Shutter Island, of Martin Scorsese.

Both films are a kind of style exercise through a psychological thriller with touches of corkscrew horror and final explanation that gives a supposed meaning to the plot. If Scorsese came out unscathed from said act of archeology due to his stylized and careful staging, this minor title in Carpenter’s filmography, with a script in need of several rewrites, never gets off the ground.

Nor the Amber Heard’s inexperience and her condition as the absolute protagonist of the story, in the role of Kristen, helps the film. But in honor of the truth and recognizing that it is possibly one of the worst (if not the worst) work of Carpenter’s entire career, it must also be recognized that the title is narrowly saved, due to the director’s skill in the use of subjective point of view and the creation of gothic and oneiric atmospheres (especially the death of Sarah’s character) making the film look fond and a certain nostalgia for past times of the genre.

Amber Heard in ‘Blind Fury’ cinemania

‘Blind Fury’, by Patrick Lussier (Drive Angry, 2011)

Of the five titles selected from Amber Heard’s filmography, this is perhaps the most outstanding. An exercise in multi-genre and multi-referential style that could have been directed by a Russ Meyer full of drugs. A truly pop work, heir to that nostalgic duo that was the grind house of Robert Rodriguez Y Quentin Tarantino, but without the skill of both filmmakers.

Your manager, Patrick Lussier, deliver a work that feels and creates a comic of the line Vertigo of DC Comics (with its fusion of Satanism, high-voltage action, Kaffir and raunchy sexuality) in the style of Preacher of Garth Ennis mixed with it Sandman of Neil Gaman, but which is closer to the wonderful disasters of Rob Liefeld in Image Comics.

With a Nicolas Cage plus over the top than ever (if that’s possible) and an Amber Heard converted from final girl a bombshell (his character almost seems to have stepped out of a time-space gap in the second half of Deathproof)is diarrheal perversion but fascinating in its supine idiocy of the Wild Heart by David Lynch manages to bring trash and bad taste to sublimation. Especially thanks to a William Fitchner aware of the delirium in which he has entered and protagonist of the most WTF and brilliant moments of his footage.

The film’s biggest problem occurs in its second half, when the takedown mythology begins to take itself too seriously. But his lack of pretense, his utter lack of prejudice, and his impossible mythology built on scraps of pop culture turns it into an entertainment that works as the perfect double session with another title as delusional and contemporary to this one as Shoot ‘Em Up.

Amber Heard in ‘The Rum Diaries’ cinemania

‘The Rum Diary’, by Bruce Robinson (The Rum Diary, 2011)

Directed by the functional Bruce Robinson (who, save for his debut Whitnail and I, does not have any notable work beyond the forgotten thriller Jennifer 8) It is possibly the most important role for Amber Heard from a personal point of view, since it was on this shoot that she and Johnny Depp met. An adaptation of the novel the rum diaries from the gonzo writer Hunter S.Thompson and located in Puerto Rico in 1960, which serves as a metaphor and representation of the troubled future of the United States after the presidency and assassination of JFK.

Depp recovers a lookalike of the writer, after his work thirteen years earlier with Terry Gilliam in the risky and fascinating Fear and loathing in Las Vegas. But Gilliam’s ability to translate Thompson’s lysergic and hallucinogenic prose here is hampered by the correct but conventional staging of a biopic as correct in execution as it is barely memorable.





It is true that Depp tries to transfer the elements that built the Raoul Duke of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas at Paul Kemp’s The Rum Diaries. But the way of adapting Thompson’s story in the hands of Robinson fails to elevate the proposal. The reason, which translates the imagery and language of the beatnik generation, is not to show or represent what is told, but rather to transform the verbose, choppy, lysergic and amnesiac torrent of his prose into images.

Amber Heard in ‘London Fields’ cinemania

‘London Fields’, by Mathew Cullen (2018)

Possibly the worst film of this selection of five titles. A hyper-stylized neonoir, thrilled to have met, directed by the music video maker Matthew Cullen. A director who has worked with musicians and singers as renowned as Beck, Katy Perry either Green Day, but that punctures bone in his premiere as a filmmaker.

Surrounded by an impressive casting in which, together with Amber Heard (Nicola Six, the story’s femme fatale), we can find both Johnny Depp and Billy Bob Thornton, Cara Delevingne, Jim Sturgess either Jamie Alexander, Mathew Cullen’s first film is nothing more than a regurgitated reinterpretation of the worst Guy Ritchie, under the filter of a suburban Tarantino and finished off with pseudo arty pretensions.

The result, an attempt to deconstruct the neo-noir close to the disasters perpetrated by Joe Carnahan who thinks he is smarter than he is and whose excess of stylization only covers up an absolute lack of ideas. But the disaster is such that, like witnessing a train wreck, it is as horrendous as it is tremendously attractive.

Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman’ cinemania

‘Aquaman’, by James Wan (2018)

Of all the films starring Amber Heard (here in the role of Mera, the sentimental and adventure partner of Aquaman from Jason Momoa) this is possibly the most popular and successful of his entire career. Directed by the great james wan Y belonging to the irregular and rugged DC cinematographic universe, Aquaman it is an extravaganza that oscillates between camp, kitsch and unleashed epic.

Emotional and sentimental heiress of the Flash Gordon of mike hodges, the Aquaman by James Wan is as excessive and overwhelming as it is brilliant. Although uneven and unbalanced at times, he is able, thanks to Wan’s expertise and his ability to compose memorable action set pieces, to deliver an absolutely captivating and thunderous show.

Even more important is Wan’s ability to deal with an overexploited and most of the time excessively corseted genre, but transferring the fascination and fearlessness of the vignettes into a hypervitaminized show that doesn’t take itself too seriously. That lack of prejudice makes it possibly one of the most interesting and playful adaptations of comics to cinema that viewers have been able to enjoy on the big screen.