If there is an actor who has managed to make a role his own and that is practically scary that someone will play that character again, that is, without a doubt, Hugh Jackman and his Wolverine.

However, the Australian actor has countless films in his filmography —many of them focused on action movies and pure and simple entertainment, yes—, where he has shown his great versatility and innate charisma.

Now, Hugh Jackman has returned to theaters with Reminiscencea film that critics did not like very much, although in Hobby Consoles they consider a more than remarkable science fiction entertainment and what better time to review their time in the cinema.

Here you will find Hugh Jackman’s best movies ordered from worst to best, according to critics. You will be able to verify the great versatility of the actor in all kinds of roles.

The 13 Best Hugh Jackman Movies Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Critics

‘Van Helsing’

Year: 2004.

2004. Director: Stephen Sommers.

Stephen Sommers. Distribution: Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh.

Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh. IMDb: 6.1.

An action-fantasy movie where Hugh Jackman puts himself in the shoes of the vampire slayer Van Helsing. Its objective? hunt down the Count Dracula and the creatures under his control to free a people from his yoke.

A very funny film with no pretense to entertain and that today continues to maintain its character with very successful action scenes and a devilish rhythm where something is happening all the time.

‘Operation Swordfish’

Year: 2001.

2001. Director: Dominic Seine.

Dominic Seine. Distribution: Hugh Jackman, John Travolta, Halle Berry.

Hugh Jackman, John Travolta, Halle Berry. IMDb: 6.5.

one of the movies Most Underrated Of Hugh Jackman’s Career.

Yes, its script may be a bit unlikely, but what it achieves is to offer a fast pace full of action. A very fun pastime with one of those unexpected endings that you won’t see coming.

Here, the Australian actor takes on the role of a computer scientist who is hired by a dangerous terrorist to unravel a complicated security code for a secret account.

Only a few hackers they are capable of such a feat and he is one of them.

‘scoop’

Year: 2006.

2006. Director: Woody Allen.

Woody Allen. Distribution: Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson, Jim Dunk.

Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson, Jim Dunk. IMDb: 6.6.

A Woody Allen on autopilot films a very funny comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Hugh Jackman, in which the Australian puts himself in the shoes of a rich and attractive young man over whom the shadow of suspicion hangs: everything points to who is the notorious serial killer known as the tarot killer.

In 2006, it was nominated for the Goya Awards for Best European Film and critics consider it a minor work by Allen, although many say that you will laugh out loud.

‘Australia’

Year: 2008.

2008. Director: Baz Luhrmann.

Baz Luhrmann. Distribution: Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Shea Adams.

Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Shea Adams. IMDb: 6.6.

A frivolous and superficial English aristocrat travels to Australia to take care of the only thing she has left: her stable of horses. There he meets Drovera fantastic Hugh Jackmanwho puts himself in the shoes of a really rough rancher.

Shortly after, everything explodes and both embark on a long journey across the country facing all kinds of problems, such as the bombing of the city of Darwin by the Japanese forces that attacked Pearl Harbour.

It received an Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design and it has been said that it is a film full of romance, action, melodrama and most importantly: terribly entertaining.

‘chappie’

Year: 2015.

2015. Director: Neil Blomkamp.

Neil Blomkamp. Distribution: Hugh Jackman, Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel.

Hugh Jackman, Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel. IMDb: 6.8.

The police force is now made up of dangerous android robots tasked with patrolling the streets to prevent crime.

Shortly after the tape begins, a group of people robs an android policeman, chappieand reprogram it to act with free will.

Logically, by becoming the first robot capable of thinking for himself, everything turns against him and they want to kill him.

Technically, Hugh Jackman is one of the main protagonists of the film.but what is really interesting is the cute robot that is an intelligent tribute to Robocopleaves some very interesting questions about androids and manages to support a very funny and entertaining film.

‘Pure steel’

Year: 2011.

2011. Director: Shawn Levy.

Shawn Levy. Distribution: Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly, Dakota Goyo.

Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly, Dakota Goyo. IMDb: 7.0.

Again, Hugh Jackman returns to a future led by robotsbut this time in a completely different role.

In the future, boxing has become so violent that now those who enter the ring are robots commanded by a person.

Jackman is a boxer who almost got to touch the glory, but now he’s going through a rough patch. Shortly after the film begins, he finds an old robot with his son and, realizing that he is a great boxer, decides to train him to fight.

Criticism is not decided and there are many negative and positive opinions. On the negative side of the scale, they blame its sentimental aspect, while other reviews praise its construction of characters and its attractive plot.

‘X Men’

Year: 2000.

2000. Director: Brian Singer.

Brian Singer. Distribution: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen.

Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen. IMDb: 7.4.

The role in which Hugh Jackman truly rose to fame creating one of the most fascinating characters in the Marvel universe.

A role that fits like a glove and that makes it very difficult look for a successor as good as Jackman to play Wolverine.

One of the films that sparked superhero fever at the beginning of the last decade and masterfully brought the adventures of the X-Men to the big screen.

To this day it is as if time had not passed and the film is still elegant, exciting, wild and very imaginative.

‘X-Men 2’

Year: 2003.

2003. Director: Brian Singer.

Brian Singer. Distribution: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Ian McKellen.

Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Ian McKellen. IMDb: 7.4.

The continuation of the saga, which in this case focuses even more on the figure of the Wolverine by Hugh Jackman and its turbulent origins.

A film with more action, more mutants and more fun with a cast of actors to take off his hat and that is one step above this list -despite having the same score- because it is slightly superior to the first chapter.

A vibrant and very solid adaptation that offers everything: there is more action and it is more forceful, there is more social criticism, there is greater emotion underlined in the final passage and there is a greater dose of powers thanks to the incorporation of new faces.

‘The Greatest Showman’

Year: 2017.

2017. Director: Michael Gracey.

Michael Gracey. Distribution: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron.

Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron. IMDb: 7.6.

A musical with an absolutely unleashed Hugh Jackman that is put on the skin of Phineas TaylorBarnuma visionary showman and circus impresario who came from nowhere to create a show that became a worldwide sensation.

A kind of biopic that stands out for the absolute dedication of the cast, especially Hugh Jackmanand that has a very powerful soundtrack and to enjoy.

‘The Miserables’

Year: 2012.

2012. Director: Tom Hopper.

Tom Hopper. Distribution: Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway.

Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway. IMDb: 7.6.

Again another musical, although without that familiar and comic tone of the previous one.

Another of the many adaptations of The Miserables. Hugh Jackman shines like Valjeam and practically the soul is left in the interpretation.

An amazing dramatic intensity, a musical of those that mark an era and one of those dazzling endings that are cinema history.

‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

Year: 2014.

2014. Director: Brian Singer.

Brian Singer. Distribution: Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Patrick Steward.

Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Patrick Steward. IMDb: 7.9.

After the failure of some adaptations of the mutant saga, Bryan Singer returned to the director’s chair to sign what is considered by many to be the best adaptation of the X-Men.

Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine on a trip to the past to try to stop a murder that could spell the end of mutants in the future.

A film with brilliant performances, a stable and enthusiastic script and, as always, simply superb choreography in the action scenes.

‘Logan’

Year: 2017.

2017. Director: James Mangold.

James Mangold. Distribution: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Daphne Keen.

Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Daphne Keen. IMDb: 8.1.

The final climax. The finishing touch to the story of Wolverine.

A really visceral and violent Hugh Jackman —the film is for people over 18 years old— he embarks on a father-son story where he has to take a girl to a forest where her friends are waiting.

The problem is that he is old, tired, dying and has lost his powers and faces the greatest threat to date.

While the 2 other movies of Wolverine they stay in meaningless adventures, this film is what every fan of the mutant expected. The best? A Hugh Jackman in a state of grace.

‘The Ultimate Trick’

To close the list, Hugh Jackman’s best movieand on its own merits.

Christopher Nolan signs a sensational film in which the game of deception is present throughout the entire film and you don’t know what to expect from the next shot.

In addition, it has one of those tremendous endings that are cinema history.