The 12 best Christian Bale movies according to IMDb

Christian bale, born Christian Charles Philip Bale in Haverfordwest, Wales, on January 30, 1974, is one of the most important actors of his generation. Winner of an Oscar, two Golden Globes and 2 Screen Actors Guild awards, he is also known for being one of the most committed method interpreters, that is, depending on the role it can be difficult to work with him.

“I don’t want to know anything about the lives of other actors and I don’t want people to know too much about me. If we don’t know anything about the private lives of other actors, that leaves us as clean slates when it comes to playing characters. From that it’s about, they can create those other characters and I can believe them. I think if you’re a good enough actor, that’s the path to longevity in the movie business. Keep everybody on their toes.”

With one grandfather as a comedian and another as the proud stand-in for actor John Wayne, Bale began his performance education by teaching ballet as a child, but his first acting role came at age eight in a fabric softener ad. In 1984, Bale acted alongside Rowan Atkinson in London’s West End in the play ‘The Nerd’, but it was the divorce of his parents, and his subsequent move to Los Angeles, that tied him to the world of show.

“I’d love to stay a secret and keep working, but I also want people to see the movies I’m in and have more visibility for it. I like to think that as long as you keep casting diverse roles, you can avoid becoming predictable.”

Became a star at the age of 13 thanks to passing the casting of steven spielberg in which more than 4000 children participated, ‘The Sun’s empire‘ (1987) was a key point in his career, but his definitive leap into the actor we know today began in 2000 with the success of ‘American Psycho‘ (Mary Harron), the year in which he also married model Sandra “Sibi” Blažić. In March 2005, his first daughter, Emmeline Bale, was born in Santa Monica, California. In March 2014, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their second child. In August 2014, the actor confirmed the birth of a baby boy named Joseph.

Now, with fifty productions under his belt, and become a star who gives prestige to the production in which he appears, we review his filmography and draw up a top 10 with the best films that have Bale in their cast according to the average of its scores on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Be careful, we are not talking about his best performances, but about the best films in which he has worked. This is the result, are your favorites?