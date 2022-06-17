The 12 best Christian Bale movies according to IMDb
Christian bale, born Christian Charles Philip Bale in Haverfordwest, Wales, on January 30, 1974, is one of the most important actors of his generation. Winner of an Oscar, two Golden Globes and 2 Screen Actors Guild awards, he is also known for being one of the most committed method interpreters, that is, depending on the role it can be difficult to work with him.
“I don’t want to know anything about the lives of other actors and I don’t want people to know too much about me. If we don’t know anything about the private lives of other actors, that leaves us as clean slates when it comes to playing characters. From that it’s about, they can create those other characters and I can believe them. I think if you’re a good enough actor, that’s the path to longevity in the movie business. Keep everybody on their toes.”
With one grandfather as a comedian and another as the proud stand-in for actor John Wayne, Bale began his performance education by teaching ballet as a child, but his first acting role came at age eight in a fabric softener ad. In 1984, Bale acted alongside Rowan Atkinson in London’s West End in the play ‘The Nerd’, but it was the divorce of his parents, and his subsequent move to Los Angeles, that tied him to the world of show.
“I’d love to stay a secret and keep working, but I also want people to see the movies I’m in and have more visibility for it. I like to think that as long as you keep casting diverse roles, you can avoid becoming predictable.”
Became a star at the age of 13 thanks to passing the casting of steven spielberg in which more than 4000 children participated, ‘The Sun’s empire‘ (1987) was a key point in his career, but his definitive leap into the actor we know today began in 2000 with the success of ‘American Psycho‘ (Mary Harron), the year in which he also married model Sandra “Sibi” Blažić. In March 2005, his first daughter, Emmeline Bale, was born in Santa Monica, California. In March 2014, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their second child. In August 2014, the actor confirmed the birth of a baby boy named Joseph.
Now, with fifty productions under his belt, and become a star who gives prestige to the production in which he appears, we review his filmography and draw up a top 10 with the best films that have Bale in their cast according to the average of its scores on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Be careful, we are not talking about his best performances, but about the best films in which he has worked. This is the result, are your favorites?
12. ‘Le Mans ’66’ (James Mangold, 2019)
Vibrant story about the crash of the mechanical genius hired by Ford to unseat Ferrari in the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.
Average grade: 8.0
11. ‘The Final Trick (The Prestige)’ (Christopher Nolan, 2006)
His first meeting with Nolan led us to a magical tale (based on the novel by Christopher Priest) in late 19th century London, when magicians were the most acclaimed idols, two young illusionists set out to achieve fame.
Average grade: 8.10
10. ‘Little Women’ (Gillian Armstrong, 1994)
With 20 years, Christian bale intended to Wynona Rider, but ended up marrying Samantha Mathis, in the film adaptation of the homonymous play by Louisa MayAlcott in charge of Gillian Armstrong. The film received three Oscar nominations.
Average grade: 8.15
9. ‘Rescue at Dawn’ (Werner Herzog, 2006)
The actor brings to life Dieter Dengler, German-American pilot who, during the Vietnam War, was captured by Pathet Lao sympathizers. The film, directed by the essential WernerHerzog, is inspired by one of his previous documentaries: ‘Little Dieter needs to fly’ (1997). The brother of one of the protagonists of that real episode strongly criticized Herzog for the historical inaccuracy of the film.
Average grade: 8.2
8. ‘The 3:10 Train’ (James Mangold, 2007)
A Christian bale lame wants to be a hero in his son’s eyes (Logan Lerman) in this highly vindicatable western, based on the eponymous story by Elmore Leonard, that the actor stars with Russell Crowe. The film was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble.
Average grade: 8.3
7. ‘The Great American Swindle’ (David O. Russell, 2013)
Christian bale received his second Oscar nomination, the only one to date for Best Leading Actor, thanks to his role as Irving Rosenfeld (a character inspired by the FBI informer in the 1970s Melvin Weinberg), in this film of crooks and con men that was nominated for 10 Oscars and did not win any.
Average grade: 8.3
6. ‘The Big Short’ (Adam Mckay, 2015)
The actor received his third Oscar nomination for his memorable role in this sour comedy about the outbreak of the economic crisis, carried out by those who knew how to see it coming and thanks to it they profited. The eccentric character bale, Michael Burry is a glass-eyed sociopath who bangs on the drums in his office to ease tensions.
Average grade: 8.3
5. ‘Batman Begins’ (Christopher Nolan, 2005)
The first part of the ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy Nolan chronicles the origins of the DC character, from the death of his parents to Bruce Wayne’s phobia of bats. bale he had to gain 45 Kg. after losing a lot of weight to shoot ‘El Maquinista’. In auditioning for him, she came out ahead of other candidates for the role as Jake GyllenhaalHeath Ledgeriver Cillian Murphy, who finally gave life in the film to the Scarecrow.
Average grade: 8.35
4. ‘The Fighter’ (David O. Russell, 2010)
Christian bale won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in his first award nomination for bringing to life in this drama starring Mark Wahlberg to Dicky Eklund, old boxing legend now addicted to crack who is being filmed for an HBO documentary. Matt Damon Y Brad Pitt they were previously tested to bring the character to life.
Average grade: 8.45
3. ‘The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises’ (Christopher Nolan, 2012)
The third and final installment in The Dark Knight trilogy remains the fourth highest-grossing superhero film of all time. Its premiere was punctuated by the massacre in Aurora (Colorado), when during the screening of the film an armed man dressed as Bane (the film’s villain played by Tom Hardy) killed 12 people. bale he acknowledged that leaving the franchise was like “saying goodbye to an old friend”.
Average grade: 8.6
2. ‘Henry V’ (Kenneth Branagh, 1989)
Two years after making his film debut with steven spielberg in ‘Empire of the Sun’, Christian bale played, in a small supporting role, Robin, the luggage boy, in the film adaptation of the play by William Shakespeare directed and starring Kenneth Branagh.
Average grade: 8.85
1. ‘The Dark Knight’ (Christopher Nolan, 2008)
Considered one of the best superhero movies of all time, for months the highest rated movie on IMDB in all of history, and without a doubt the best installment of the ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy. The work of bale was overshadowed by the creepy Joker from Heath Ledger, who received a posthumous Oscar for his role in the film.
Average grade: 9.15
