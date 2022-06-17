The 11 Best Christian Bale Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

If there is a chameleon actor who has done everything and has practically faced brutal physical changes almost from one year to the next, that is, without a doubt, Christian bale.

The Welsh actor who has won 2 Golden Globes, 2 SAG awards and an Oscar thanks to his more than 30 films, is a true acting monster with very different roles.

On this occasion, I have gathered The 11 Best Christian Bale Movies ordered from worst to best according to critics, so that you can review the most interesting of all his extensive filmography.

balance

Year: 2002

2002 Director: Kurt Wemmer

Kurt Wemmer Distribution: Christian Bale, Sean Bean, Emily Watson, Taye Diggs

Synopsis: A totalitarian regime of a future society has managed to eliminate the basic war of suppressing all kinds of emotions and feelings are punished to death. John Preston is a government agent in charge of persecuting those who disobey, but at a certain point he begins to wonder if what he does is really worth it.

What has the critic said?: “It makes a statement: freedom of opinion is a threat to totalitarian systems (…) It handles this idea in the most effective way (…)”. (Roger Ebert)

What do users think? Rotten Tomatoes: 41%-81% / IMDb: 7.4

American Psycho

Year: 2000

2000 Director: Mary Harron

Mary Harron Distribution: Christian Bale, Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas, Bill Sage, Willem Dafoe

Synopsis: In a world where clothes make more sense than skin, Patrick Bateman is a guy who ticks all the boxes for Master of the Universe. He is practically perfect, like almost everyone around him and tries to fit into that world. However, he is impossible for her and this feeling drags her into a maelstrom of hatred and infinite bloodlust.

What has the critic said?: “The best monster movie to come out in years.” (BBC)

What do users think? Rotten Tomatoes: 69%-85% / IMDb: 7.6

The Sun’s empire

Year: 1987

1987 Director: steven spielberg

steven spielberg Distribution: Christian Bale, John Malkovich, Miranda Richardson, Nigel Havers

Synopsis: The moment the Japanese army occupies Shanghai, James Graham’s life changes completely: he is separated from his parents and confined to a concentration camp where he must learn to survive.

What has the critic said?: “A visual splendor, some heroic adventures and a great scope that make it unforgettable.” (New York Times)

What do users think? Rotten Tomatoes: 77%-83% / IMDb: 7.7

The Machinist

Year: 2004

2004 Director: Brad Anderson

Brad Anderson Distribution: Christian Bale, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Aitana Sanchez-Gijon, John Sharian

Synopsis: Trevor Reznik is a factory worker who has a massive insomnia problem that causes him to hallucinate. Little by little he finds himself disowned by those around him due to his deplorable physical and mental state, something that explodes when he is involved in a terrible accident.

What has the critic said?: “Brad Anderson tightens the suspense nuts, but it’s Christian Bale’s riveting, over-the-top performance that keeps you captivated (…)”. (rolling stone)

What do users think? Rotten Tomatoes: 77%-83% / IMDb: 7.7

fighter

Year: 2010

2010 Director: David O Russell

David O Russell Distribution: Christian Bale, Mark Wahlberg, Amy Adams, Melissa Leo

Synopsis: A conflicted but talented boxer tries to redeem himself by training his younger brother who has become a boxing promise, but who sadly always ends up defeated.

What has the critic said?: “Filmed with unusual elegance (…) two hours of good cinema (…) masterful creation of a Christian Bale installed in an unusual interpretive brilliance (…)”. (cinemania)

What do users think? Rotten Tomatoes: 91%-89% / IMDb: 7.8

the big bet

Year: 2015

2015 Director: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Distribution: Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt

Synopsis: Three years before the real estate crisis of 2008, four guys were the only ones who glimpsed that the entire mortgage market was going to collapse and decided to do something totally unusual at that time: bet against the falling housing market.

What did the critics say?: “Adam McKay hits us live in the stomach proposing a didactic and dynamic film in which he explores the format to reveal a harsh reality: the one that preceded the collapse of the world economy. The best? The breaking of the fourth wall, the asides, the romp with the viewer and the cast.” (Hobby Consoles)

What do users think? Rotten Tomatoes: 89%-88% / IMDb: 7.8

Le Mans ’66

Year: 2019

2019 Director: james mangold

james mangold Distribution: Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Matt Damon

Synopsis: An eccentric American team of car designers led by Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles have the difficult mission of building from scratch a new car that will end Ferrari’s eternal dominance at Le Mans.

What did the critics say?: “James Mangold steps on the accelerator to show us the confrontation between Ford and Ferrari in their eagerness to build a new racing car capable of taking away their absolute dominance at Le Mans and, incidentally, talk about the symbiotic relationship between Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles that made possible”. (Hobby Consoles)

What do users think? Rotten Tomatoes: 92%-98% / IMDb: 8.1

batmanbegins

Synopsis: The film chronicles the origins of Batman. Bruce Wayne sees his parents killed and tormented by grief flees Gotham and finds a place where they teach him to fight Evil. Upon returning, he fights crime under the name of Batman, but a very powerful threat hangs over the city. city.

What did the critics say?: “An acceptable and well shot closure for a saga that has made time. It doesn’t surprise or break the mold like the previous films, but it knows how to entertain” (Hobby Consoles)

What do users think? Rotten Tomatoes: 87%-90% / IMDb: 8.4

The Dark Knight Rises

Year: 2012

2012 Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Distribution: Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Gary Oldman

Synopsis: Batman has retired, but 8 years after his exile a new enemy appears, forcing him to return to the scene and face the toughest test he has ever known.

What has the critic said?: “Nolan brings a radical change to the Batman universe, inundating the story with realism and depth, within an imposing technical bill and with an extraordinary cast of actors. The best? The story and its approach. The actors. Balance between rhythm and reflection “. (Hobby Consoles)

What do users think? Rotten Tomatoes: 84%-94% / IMDb: 8.2

the ultimate trick

Synopsis: 2 rival magicians try to make the other fail by revealing their best tricks. However, there is a trick in question that nobody knows how to do and that drives one of the magicians crazy who will put all his efforts to reveal what he has been able to do.

What has the critic said?: “Powerful dramatic intrigue (…) Less romantic but more mysterious and agile than ‘The Illusionist,’ the film benefits from Nolan’s visual might” (The country)

What do users think? Rotten Tomatoes: 76%-92% / IMDb: 8.5

The dark knight

Year: 2008

2008 Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Distribution: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine

Synopsis: Batman returns to continue his fight against organized crime, but the appearance of the Joker turns the established order upside down and he must stop him by all means as chaos engulfs Gotham.

What did the critics say?: “Nolan dazzles with a sensational thriller, a brilliant spectacle of almost 3 hours of pure cinema in which the unforgettable figure of the Joker emerges, one of the best villains in cinema history. The best Batman.” (Hobby Consoles)

What do users think? Rotten Tomatoes: 94%-94% / IMDb: 9.0