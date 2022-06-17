The 10 facts about Juancho Hernangómez that you possibly did not know: The protagonist of “Garra” the new movie by Adam Sandler that you can see on Netflix | Cinema | Entertainment

“Claw” is the title of the new movie of comedy drama that stars Adam Sandlerwhich premiered a few days ago in Netflixand in which he shares stardom with Juancho Hernangomez.

In the film, Sandler plays “Stanley Sugerman,” a boar hunter. players sports that discovers a talent of the basketball“Bo Cruz”, interpreted by Juancho Hernangómez.

According to the Sensa Cine web portal, this is the first time that Hernangómez has set foot on the field filmand perhaps that is why many people are unaware of it, so here we tell you a little more about it.

These are the 10 facts about Juancho Hernangomez

1. It’s Spanish

Juancho Hernangomez was born in Madrid, Spainon September 28, 1995. He is 26 years old today.

2. He is a professional basketball player

He started in the minor leagues of his native country, but in 2016 he began his professional career in the NBAplaying for the Denver Nuggets. Since then, she has participated in teams such as minnesota timberwolves, memphis grizzlies Y boston celtics.

3. It measures more than two meters

Juancho’s height is two meters six centimeters and he weighs 97 kilograms, which is favorable for his position as power forward on the court.

4. Has relatives basketball players

almost all of its core family is linked to basketball: His mother, Margaret Geuerwas European champion playing in the 1993 Eurobasket. Her father, William Hernangomezplayed internationally in lower leagues, and her younger sister, Andrea Hernangomez he played basketball at Fairfield University.

5. His older brother also plays in the big leagues

To complete his group of basketball players, Juancho’s older brother, Willy Hernangomez He is also an NBA player, belonging to the team New Orleans Pelicans. Willy is even taller than his brother, since he measures two meters and eleven centimeters.

6. He won a bronze medal at Eurobasket 2017

At the 2017 European Men’s Basketball Championship, held in TurkeyJuancho and his national team, Spain, took third place among the winners.

7. He was world basketball champion

He won the 2019 Basketball World Cup with his national team, which was played in China.

8. He suffered an injury during the Olympics

In 2021, during his preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, he injured a shoulder. Juancho was selected in the team, but the directors of the Minnesota Timberwolves prohibited him from playing.

9. Never acted before

Before starring in the movie “Garra”, along with Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangómez had never made any public participation outside of the sportmuch less in acting.

10. He currently plays for the Utah Jazz

This year, after playing for the San Antonio SpursJuancho was transferred to the Utah Jazzfrom the city of Salt Lake Citywhere it is part of the current template. (AND)

