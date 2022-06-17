“That’s why Donnarumma makes all these mistakes” – Libero Quotidiano





“Gigio Donnarumma? He has forgotten the technique that a certain Gigi Romano had taught him at Milan. In the goals he has scored, he has his legs wide and always jumps too much earlier ”. Words not from anyone to criticize the Campanian goalkeeper, but from his former goalkeeper coach at Milan, Roberto Negrisolo, who underlined in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport the unprofessional attitude of the goalkeeper now in the squad. Psg. After the mistake in possession in the match against Germany and the angry (and tasteless) reply to the Rai journalist, Tiziana Alla – “The mistakes? What would they be? Those of Madrid where I immediately foul? – Meanwhile, the words of those who knew him well in the past years at Milanello have arrived.





The former coach of Gigio: “Reorder the technique and admit the mistake when you make a mistake”

Donnarumma comes from a season where he is overwhelmed by controversy: first for the farewell to Milan (last summer) which infuriated the Rossoneri fans, then the mistake in possession against Real and then that of Tuesday against the national team of Flick. “Too many responsibilities – added Negrisolo to La Gazzetta dello Sport – we cannot yet compare him to Zoff, Buffon but not even to Peruzzi or Albertosi. He has to rearrange the technique and admit the mistake when he makes a mistake, it can happen ”. A tip to the Campania to return to last summer, when his decisive interventions at the European Championships, in addition to the decisive penalty saved in the final against England in Saka, brought him the title of ‘best player of the tournament’.





Transfermarkt, Donnarumma in the top-10 of devalued players

The Transfermarkt website, meanwhile, has updated the market values ​​of the players, and Donnarumma is in the top-10 of the most depreciated in the five main European leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France). The 65 million Campanian has dropped to 50, as have other players: Barcelona colleague Ter Stegen (from 45 to 30 million), strikers Martial (from 28 to 16 million) and Antoine Grizmann (from 50 to 35 million) . On the list there are also two other big players: Neymar jr. (From 90 to 75 million) after such a season at PSG, and Romelu Lukaku (from 85 to 70 million), who however could soon relaunch where he grew up, in that of Milan.