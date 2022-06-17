Tessa Thompson gave a ‘spoiler’ about the next film from Marvel Studios

One of the most anticipated films by fans of Marvel Studios It is the fourth installment of the films of Thorthat after the open ending that this character had in “Avengers Endgame” will show what may be the conclusion in the adventures of the ‘god of thunder’, played in the UCM by Chris Hemsworth.

With details in the history of “Thor Love and Thunder” like the return of Jane Foster but now with the powers of the ‘thunder god’ and the involvement of Christian balethe tape Marvel It has generated a lot of expectation among fans of superhero movies.

The expectation of the fans was set on the new official look of the tape, something that arrived this may 23when Marvel Studios published the second trailer for the film, in which the new stage of the ‘God of Thunder’as well as the first images of Christian bale What Gorr, the butcher of gods.

Now, Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the movies of Marvel Studiosgave a little spoiler “Thor Love and Thunder” ensuring that: “I don’t share a screen with the Guardians of the Galaxy. I just came on set to watch when they were shooting, because I wasn’t in any of the Guardians stuff and I don’t remember which one of them told me, but someone asked me: Is it always like this with Taika Waititi? I was like: Yeah, that’s it.”

The synopsis of “Thor Love and Thunder” indicates that: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (“What We Do in the shadows”, “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. This spectacular installment of the MCU opens in theaters on July 8, 2022″.