Taylor Swift wants to make a movie

Taylor Swift wants to write and direct her own feature film.

The 32-year-old singer took a step in directing her own music video to make “All Too Well: The Short Film” – a 13-minute promo for the extended version of her song of the same name, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O ‘ Brien – and now he wants to pursue his career as a director even more.

He said: “It would be great to write and direct a feature film.

“I don’t see it’s bigger in terms of scale. I loved making such an intimate film with a relatively small crew, just a really solid group of people I trusted. “

During the screening of her short film in New York City as part of the Tribeca Festival, the “Love Story” hitmaker reflected on her journey from “meddling” in her music videos to directing the 2019 promo for “The Man”.

She told director Mike Mills: “I’ve always been very curious. I was trying, learning and trying to absorb as much as I could.

“Some music videos, I just started editing and making changes.

“It started with meddling, and went from meddling with editing to writing treatments for music videos … It’s been nearly ten years.”

After writing the treatment for ‘The Man’, he attempted to hire a female director but none he knew were available, so he sought advice from Lana Wilson, who was directing her documentary ‘Miss Americana’ at the time, and took in. hand checking the video.

He said: “Once I started directing music videos, I didn’t want to do it.”

However, Taylor admitted she was full of doubts about her abilities.

He said, “I think I had this impostor syndrome in my head saying,“ No, you don’t. Other people do that they have gone to school at [direct]’”Swift explained.

When Mike, 63, told her he didn’t go to school to learn how to conduct, she replied, “Oh! It’s great to know. He makes me feel better.

“Doesn’t that sound like a great exercise for trusting gut instincts? There are so many decisions you have to make. Saying “I don’t know” or “I’m not sure” is not an option most of the time. “